PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents the World Premiere of THE CHRISTMAS CASE OF HEZEKIAH JONES

PlayMakers Repertory Company has announced the world premiere of The Christmas Case of Hezekiah Jones, a heartwarming holiday play by celebrated local playwrights Howard Craft and Mike Wiley. This production debuts on Sunday, December 1, filling the holiday season with a story that blends humor, community, and the magic of Christmas.

The Christmas Case of Hezekiah Jones introduces audiences to Hezekiah Jones, a gifted toymaker in Chapel Hill who is struggling to rediscover his joy after the loss of his beloved wife. As the holiday season approaches, Hezekiah's grief feels especially heavy, and his once-bright spirit dims. However, in the North Pole, the vivacious elf Dizzle Jollyworth has his sights set on a dream of being more than just any elf. To achieve his ambition, Dizzle must complete a final mission: bringing holiday cheer to the somber Hezekiah.

Determined to bring happiness back to Hezekiah's life, Dizzle embarks on a journey to Chapel Hill. Along the way, he gathers members of the community to join in the quest to restore hope and find joy. Together, they inspire a new kind of Christmas spirit that reminds audiences of the power of community, compassion, and togetherness.

"Craft and Wiley have created something super special with The Christmas Case of Hezekiah Jones," says Vivienne Benesch, Producing Artistic Director of PlayMakers Repertory Company. "This story is a love letter to our community, honoring the resilience and magic of the holidays and bringing a little of the North Pole to the Northside of Chapel Hill! We are honored to premiere this new work and give audiences a chance to celebrate the season with a story as unique and spirited as the town it was inspired by."

Howard L. Craft and Mike Wiley are known for their impactful storytelling, blending Southern charm with compelling characters and authentic experiences. Their latest work, The Christmas Case of Hezekiah Jones, brings together a powerful exploration of grief, healing, and the role of community support during the holiday season, along with a touch of whimsy and holiday magic.

Tickets for The Christmas Case of Hezekiah Jones are available through PlayMakers' website at playmakersrep.org or by contacting the box office at 919.962.7529. Join us for a holiday experience like no other-a Chapel Hill Christmas story that will fill hearts with warmth, laughter, and cheer.

Performance Dates: November 26 through December 15

Location: Paul Green Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Chapel Hill, NC

Tickets: Available online at playmakersrep.org or by phone at 919.962.7529

Performance and Special Event Schedule:

Nov 26 - 30 - Preview performances

Dec 1 - Opening Performance & Press Opening

Dec 1 - Share the Show: Childcare Available

Dec 8 - Open Captioned Performance and Post-Show Discussion

Dec 11 - ASL Interpretation / Audio Description

About PlayMakers Repertory Company

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

