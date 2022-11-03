PlayMakers Presents The Regional Premiere Of EMMA By Kate Hamill

PlayMakers Repertory Company will present the regional premiere of "Emma," by award-winning playwright Kate Hamill, based on the novel by Jane Austen. Directed by Meredith McDonough, the production runs from November 16 to December 4, 2022.

What's a smart, energetic 19th century woman like Emma Woodhouse to do when she's bored? Why, matchmake, of course. Emma prides herself on being a matchmaker with an impeccable track record. But her best-laid plans are turned upside down by unpredictable displays of affection, unexpected rivals, and the sudden realization that true love may have been under her nose all along.

"I jumped at the opportunity to bring Kate Hamill's fresh take on 'Emma' to North Carolina," said Vivienne Benesch, PlayMakers' Producing Artistic Director. "It has all the hallmarks PlayMakers is known for: a great story and characters, gorgeous costumes and scenery, amazingly talented resident and guest artists led by the marvelous director Meredith McDonough, and a way of looking at 'classic' stories from a different lens that I believe lets us see all that is possible not just what is. It's a perfect production for the whole family to dance into the holidays!"

"As a woman director in an industry that's catching up with the winds of social change, I was thrilled to work with Vivienne and the PlayMakers Company to celebrate a story by and about strong women," said director McDonough, who is making her PlayMakers debut.

"Emma" features the PlayMakers debuts of Jamie Ann Romero (The Play That Goes Wrong" National Tour) as the title character, Eric Bryant ("Angels in America" Signature Theatre, NYC) as George Knightly, Kimberly Chaterjee (Pride & Prejudice, Primary Stages NYC) as Harriet Smith, and Amber Nicole Guest ("City of Angels" Theatre Raleigh) as Miss Bates. The production also features Haylee Cartee ("The Skin of Our Teeth"), Jeffrey Blair Cornell ("Native Gardens," "Sense and Sensibility"), Rasool Jahan ("Dot," "Intimate Apparel"), "Native Son"), Jamar Jones ("Blues for an Alabama Sky," "Stick Fly"), Sanjana Taskar ("A Wrinkle in Time," "The Skin of Our Teeth"), and Adam Valentine ("As You Like It," "The Skin of Our Teeth").

The Creative Team of "Emma" includes: Meredith McDonough (Director; "Peter and the Starcatcher at Actors Theatre of Louisville), Lex Liang (Scenic & Costume Designer; "Romeo &Juliet Off-Broadway at The Acting Company), Palmer Hefferan (Sound Designer; "Tartuffe," "The Christians"), Marika Kent (Lighting Designer; "Catch as Catch Can" at Playwrights Horizons), Emily Michaels King (Choreographer; "Hair"at 7th House Theatre), Gwendolyn Schwinke (Vocal Coach, "Blues for an Alabama Sky," "Native Son") Mark Perry (Dramaturg; "The Crucible," "Metamorphoses") and Sarah Smiley (Stage Manager; "Blues for an Alabama Sky," "A Midsummer Night's Dream").

For information and to purchase tickets, call 919.962.7529 or visit www.playmakersrep.org. Individual ticket prices start at $20, with discounts for youth and student tickets.

Performance and Special Event Schedule:

November 15-16 - Preview performances

November 17 - Opening Performance & Press Opening

November 22 - Featuring sign language interpretation and audio description

November 27 - Open captioned performance, with dialog, stage direction, and sound effects communicated on a "universal access" live caption unit; Post-show discussion

November 29 - Socially distanced seating

PlayMakers Repertory Company is North Carolina's premier professional theatre company. For more than 45 years, we have produced relevant and courageous work that tells stories from and for a multiplicity of perspectives and creates transformational impact in our immediate and extended communities. We are proud to be part of a 100-year tradition of playmaking at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. PlayMakers has been named one of the "best regional theatres in America".