Photos: Sharon Lawrence Stars In THE SHOT At PlayMakers Repertory Company

Emmy-nominated and SAG Award-winning actor Sharon Lawrence stars in a sold-out run of THE SHOT by Robin Gerber at PlayMakers Repertory Company. This limited engagement, running January 7 -12, 2025, offers audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience that explores resilience, empowerment, and the transformative journey of one of the most influential women in journalism, Katharine Graham. See photos here!

The Shot is written by Robin Gerber and inspired by Katharine Graham’s life. Before becoming the celebrated publisher of The Washington Post, where she defied the U.S. government by publishing the Pentagon Papers and exposing the Watergate scandal, Graham was an abused wife navigating a deeply patriarchal society. Sharon Lawrence’s tour de force performance shines a light on Graham’s harrowing personal struggles and her rise to become a symbol of strength and power in the media world.

“Katharine Graham’s story is one of extraordinary resilience and bravery,” said Vivienne Benesch, Producing Artistic Director of PlayMakers. “We are honored to share this important and timely narrative with our audiences, especially with Sharon Lawrence—a North Carolina native and exceptional talent—bringing it to life on our stage.”

Photo credit: TJ Carr

