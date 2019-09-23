Photo Flash: First Look at OLIVER! at Temple Theatre

Temple Theatre opens the 2019-2020 Season with a stunning new production of OLIVER! Join them Friday, September 13, 2019 to kick off the SEASON OF MORE with Lionel Bart's classic musical. Check out photos from the production!

Sharing the role of Oliver are Ethan Martin, Noé Cangas, and Jude Stumpf. Each actor will play the role for one week of performances respectively. Ethan is 10 years old, Noé is 9, and Jude is 11 years of age. They all attend theatre classes at Temple Theatre Academy.

Featured in the cast are Gavan Pamer (Fagin), Blaire Thompson (Nancy), Ike Wellhausen (Bill Sikes), Patrick Holt (The Artful Dodger), Jonathan Laverentz (Mr. Bumble), Alison Lawrence (Mrs. Corney), Stephen N. Moore (Mr. Brownlow), Peter Battis (Mr. Sowerberry/Dr. Grimwig), Rhonda Brocki (Mrs. Sowerberry/Old Sally), Amber Jansen (Bet), Ruthie Tutterow (Mrs. Bedwin), Cody Hill (Noah Claypole), and Traci Yeo (Charlotte).

Ensemble members include Jacob Brannan, Trevon Carr, Stephen Chambers, Seanna Laverentz, Gwen Marie, and Emma Resek.

Alternating performances in the Youth Ensemble are Nate Ardinger, Abigail Ashley, Isaac Barstow, Annika Benander, Tyler Berndt, Huck Borden (Captain), Mason Caddick, Lorelei Garrity, Scotland Hawes, Julia Heifert, Luke Hoag, Jude Iatauro (Captain), Breanna Jones, Hayley Liggett (Nipper), Cadence Lora, Mikey Martinez, Mckaiden Melby, Carson Meyers, Bella Miller, Emilie Normand, Megan Parks, Allison Podlogar, Eleanor Secor, Cora Stumpf (Nipper), Wyatt Taylor (Charley Bates), Madden Tipton, Addison Tunnard, Jordan Watson, Adam White (Charley Bates), and Isabella Zimmermann.

OLIVER! is directed by Peggy Taphorn with Choreography by Jacob Toth. The design team includes David Castaneda (Lighting Design), Tab May (Scenic Design), Alex Allison (Costume Design), and Jon McKone (Sound Design). Michelle R. Wood serves as Stage Manager.

Based on Charles Dickens' novel, "Oliver Twist," this Tony and Olivier Award winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. This production will feature the young talent of the Temple Theatre and Central North Carolina, and includes such Broadway classics as "Consider Yourself," "Where Is Love?," "I'd Do Anything," "Who Will Buy?," and "As Long As He Needs Me." Oliver! brings to life the mean streets of Victorian England and is a true musical theatre masterpiece!

