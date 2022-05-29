Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phillip Bernard Smith Joins the Cast of DONTRELL WHO KISSED THE SEA at RhinoLeap

Tickets for the production are on sale now!

May. 29, 2022  

RhinoLeap welcomes back Phillip Bernard Smith. He joins the cast of DONTRELL WHO KISSED THE SEA. His previous RhinoLeap productions includes, Leaving Eden and Driving Miss Daisy. Some of his other theatre credits are The Mountaintop, Gem of The Ocean, Radio Golf, The Piano Lesson, The Royale, The Whipping Man, Once on This Island, The Meeting, The Color Purple, Porgy and Bess, Gospel at Colonus, Macbeth, and Twelfth Night.

He is the founding member of Mahogany Stage Productions, and is a second year board member for the Raleigh Little Theatre. He is currently working on his MFA from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts-School of Filmmaking in Creative Producing. Come see Phillip Bernard Smith in DONTRELL WHO KISSED THE SEA by getting your tickets at RhinoLeap.com.





