OdysseyStage to Present World Premiere Of SHINSEI (rebirth) By Judy M. Dove

In a significant milestone for North Carolina's theatre scene, OdysseyStage will present the world premiere of Shinsei (rebirth) by award-winning NC playwright Judy M. Dove. Directed by Bonnie Webster, this thought-provoking drama will take audiences on an unforgettable journey through masterful storytelling this fall.

Shinsei explores profound themes of life, death, war, tradition, and destiny. In the liminal space between life and death, protagonist Tsubame is visited by spirits from her American and Japanese pasts. She confronts the haunting question: has she ever truly controlled her destiny, or has she always been a puppet to fate? Combining bunraku-inspired puppetry with Japanese funeral traditions, each apparition attempts to resolve unfinished matters, yearning for closure to cross the threshold.

Shinsei spans many themes and captivates a broad audience. History buffs, otakus, anime lovers, supernatural aficionados, advocates for PTSD awareness, thanatologists, and cultural anthropologists will find Shinsei to be a rich tapestry of historical historical viewpoints, cultural traditions, and supernatural intrigue.

The impressive cast includes Stephanie Yu in the role of TSUBAME, multi-faceted Katie Bolanos as both SORA and JAPANESE YŪREI, and Olivia Silber Ashley as JEANNIE. Other distinguished local talents and puppeteers include Liam Yates, Joy Bryant, Dylan Bailey, and Deb Teitelbaum.

Playwright Judy M. Dove shares, "Shinsei is a very personal lullaby to my mom. My mother was Japanese, born in Tokyo, Japan, and was a survivor of the Great Tokyo Air Raid in 1945, so I grew up with firsthand, on-the-ground accounts of the event.” Reflecting on the power of storytelling, pain and healing, Dove adds, "Writing is the only way I know how to manipulate time."

Be among the first to witness this world premiere at the iconic Burning Coal Theatre in downtown Raleigh, which will run from Thursday, October 31st, to Sunday, November 10th, 2024.

Thursday, October 31, 7:30 pm

Friday, November 1, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 2, 2:00 pm

Saturday, November 2, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 3, 2:00 pm

Thursday, November 7, 7:30 pm

Friday, November 8, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 9, 2:00 pm

Saturday, November 9, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 10, 2:00 pm

Tickets available at Our.Show/Shinsei

