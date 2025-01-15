North Carolina Opera To Receive $20,000 Award From The National Endowment For The Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



North Carolina Opera has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts for a Grants for Arts Projects award of $20,000. This grant will support the upcoming production of Florencia en el Amazonas, taking place January 31st and February 2nd at the Martin Marietta Center for the Arts in downtown Raleigh.

The NEA will award 1,127 Grants for Arts Projects awards nationwide totaling more than $31.8 million as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants. "The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country's vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including North Carolina Opera's Florencia en el Amazonas."

"We are deeply grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for their generous support," said Angela Grant, Director of Marketing for North Carolina Opera. "This grant enables us to bring this groundbreaking opera to life in Raleigh, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Latin America, while introducing our audiences to the beauty and magic of Daniel Catán's music. Support like this ensures that we can continue to create meaningful and transformative experiences for our community."

For more information on other projects included in the NEA's grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Florencia en el Amazonas is NC Opera's first-ever production performed entirely in Spanish. Composed by Daniel Catán with a libretto by Marcela Fuentes-Berain, Florencia en el Amazonas draws inspiration from the magical realism of Gabriel García Márquez. The narrative follows the renowned opera singer Florencia Grimaldi as she journeys through the Amazon River, incognito, in search of her long-lost lover, a butterfly hunter who has vanished into the jungle. As the steamboat El Dorado navigates the mystical waters, passengers encounter challenges that blur the lines between reality and fantasy, leading to profound personal transformations.

In collaboration with Diamante Arts and Cultural Center, North Carolina Opera will present a special art exhibit in conjunction with the production of Florencia en el Amazonas. This unique exhibit features works by local artists, inspired by the themes, music, and magical realism of Daniel Catán's opera. By bridging the visual and performing arts, the exhibit invites audiences to explore the lush beauty of the Amazon and the emotional journeys of its characters through multiple artistic lenses. On display in the lobby at both performances, this collaboration celebrates the rich intersection of Latin American culture and creative expression within the Triangle community.

Performance Details:

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 7:30PM

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 2:00PM

Performances take place at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. The performance runs approximately 2 hours, include one intermission. It is performed in Spanish with English translations projected above the stage. Audio description services provided by Arts Access are available for the Friday, January 31st performance.

Tickets: Starting at $25. Special discounts are available for college students and groups. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ncopera.org or call the North Carolina Opera Box Office at (919) 792-3853.

