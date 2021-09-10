New Musical FALL RISK to Launch Fundraiser

Producers Nicole Kohr, Nicole Dvorin, and Michelle Croll have unveiled their fundraiser campaign for a new musical comedy, "Fall Risk." The cast and creative team want to perform in-person in 2022, but they need your help.

The campaign will launch on Fall Risk Prevention Day, September 22nd at 8PM ET, beginning

with a behind-the-scenes documentary. The film will include behind-the-scenes footage from a

June 2020 virtual staged reading and a Summer 2021 workshop, a sneak peek at the script and

score, a series of interviews, and some very exciting announcements. Donors will receive

rewards such as T-shirts and in-person rehearsal visits based on their giving level. Levels can

be found on the show's official GoFundMe page.

The 2022 production will be presented both in-person and as a filmed digital event, in line with

Fall Risk's goal to increase theatrical accessibility and bridge the gap between the chronically ill

and the theatrical communities.

Donors can view the documentary on the Fall Risk YouTube channel or on the Fall Risk

Facebook page. You can bookmark the event here. The documentary will be free to view, but

donations are encouraged. The starting goal is $15,000. Stretch goals may be revealed based

on the pace of the donations.

"When I was writing this show, I wasn't sure if people were going to care about my story," said

Nicole Kohr, book, lyrics, and executive producer. "But after a yearlong glimpse into the life of a

chronically ill patient, the world is reopening with a drive and a passion. This unique

understanding begs for a musical like Fall Risk. The time to bridge the gap between health and

theater is NOW!"

Inspired by a true story, Fall Risk chronicles the life of Gabriella Michaels, a quirky actress and

cystic fibrosis patient, and her journey through a bilateral lung transplant evaluation. Things

grow complicated when she receives the lead role in a community theater production. Now it's

up to her family, her doctor, and her director to convince her which is more important.

Fall Risk features music by Adam Brostowitz, Andrew John Kosinski, and Dan Monte. To learn

more about Fall Risk, please visit fallriskthemusical.com. To learn more about Cystic Fibrosis,

please visit cff.org. Fall Risk is registered under the entity Colie Creations Inc. Fall Risk was the

winner of the 2019 and 2020 Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's Impact Grant Award, and the

recipient of nine WEGO Health Award Nominations, including "Best Team Performance" and

"Best in Show: Community."