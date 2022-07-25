New Family-Friendly Holiday Themed Dessert Café is Coming To The Duke Energy Center This November and December

A new holiday experience will take place at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts this coming November and December. THE DESSERTERY, a family-friendly dessert café will feature elaborate holiday décor, all you can eat sweets and hot cocoa, plus live entertainment on select nights.

Guests can expect to enjoy a variety of handcrafted desserts such as, white chocolate gingerbread pudding, chocolate peppermint cupcakes, holiday macaroons, as well as various cakes and cookies.

"Each year thousands join us in downtown Raleigh to celebrate the holiday season. This year we wanted to offer an additional opportunity for guests to create even more special moments with us by offering this new holiday experience. There will be something for people of all ages to enjoy, including a hot cocoa bar with over 50 toppings, you won't want to miss it!," said Michelle Bradley, Duke Energy Center's Assistant GM.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 27th at 10am and are available at the Duke Energy Center box office, dukeenergycenterraleigh.com, or by phone 1-800-982-2787. Tickets are $25 for those 7 and above and $15 for ages 2-6, children who have not yet celebrated their second birthday are free but must register as space is limited.

THE DESSERTERY is open select hours throughout November and December. More information including a full sample menu is available at www.dukeenergycenterraleigh.com/dessertery