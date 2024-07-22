Martin Marietta Center Announces The Third Year Of THE DESSERTERY, Holiday Themed Dessert Café

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the return of THE DESSERTERY, downtown Raleigh's favorite holiday dessert café this November. Returning for its third year, this family-friendly holiday experience offers plenty of holiday cheer and a delightful all-you-can-eat selection of sweets and hot cocoa.

Guests can enjoy a variety of treats ranging from cheesecakes and cupcakes to cookies and bread pudding, plus more to discover with gluten-free and vegan items available! The event also features the Triangle area's largest hot cocoa bar, with over 100 decadent toppings.

“We're so excited to be back for the third year of THE DESSERTERY. We've made so many sweet memories over the last two years and we couldn't be happier to offer a festive gathering place for families and friends to share in the holiday spirit,” said Michelle Bradley, Martin Marietta Center's General Manager.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26th at 10am and are available at martinmariettacenter.com and the venue box office. Tickets are $29 for those 7 and above and $15 for ages 2-6, children who have not yet celebrated their second birthday are free but must register as space is limited. Buy early and save 10% off until August 26.

THE DESSERTERY will open November 22 and operate during select hours through December 23. More information is available at martinmariettacenter.com/dessertery

About Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts is the premier location for cultural arts and entertainment in Raleigh. The center is comprised of four unique venues, Raleigh Memorial Auditorium, Meymandi Concert Hall, A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater, and Kennedy Theatre. The Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts hosts national tours and performers, and is also home to four resident companies; Carolina Ballet, NC Opera, NC Symphony, and PineCone. Hosting over 600 events each year and welcoming over 400,000 guests, the Martin Marietta Center is a cultural focal point in downtown Raleigh.

