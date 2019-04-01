Liz McCartney & Bob Stillman Headline Judson Theatre Company's SOUVENIR

Broadway stars Liz McCartney and Bob Stillman will headline Judson Theatre Company's Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins by Stephen Temperley. Souvenir is the first production of Judson Theatre Company's eighth season, opening Thursday, May 9, 2019 and running through Sunday, May 12 at the Hannah Center Theatre.

Stephen Temperley's Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins is the true story of one of opera's most unforgettable stars. Florence Foster Jenkins, an eccentric and wealthy New York socialite, believes she is an enchanting coloratura soprano and she wants to share her talent with the world. After teaming up with a new pianist, Cosmé McMoon, she begins to hold recitals at the Ritz Carlton. Festooned in fabulous costumes, she becomes a sensation. Unfortunately, the truth is Mrs. Jenkins can't really sing...but there's more than one way to get to Carnegie Hall! Souvenir is the tuneful comedy that beguiles the hopeful artist who lives in us all.

After a successful off-Broadway run in 2004, Souvenir opened on Broadway in 2005 and has been constantly produced in theatres worldwide ever since. Ms. Jenkins' life story was adapted for the screen in Florence Foster Jenkins with Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

The performance schedule for Souvenir is as follows:

Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 7:00 pm

Friday, May 10 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 11 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, May 12 at 3:00 pm

Souvenir will be performed at the Hannah Center Theatre at The O'Neal School (3300 Airport Road, Southern Pines, NC).

ABOUT THE CAST:

Liz McCartney (Florence Foster Jenkins) has appeared on Broadway as Carlotta in The Phantom of the Opera (also tour/San Francisco), Rosie in Mamma Mia! and Madame Thenardier in Les Miserables. Other Broadway credits include Thoroughly Modern Millie, Taboo, Dance of the Vampires, and the revivals of Annie and South Pacific. Liz was also in the New York City Center Encores! productions of Carnival, Sunday in the Park with George, and God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater. Her national tour credits include Madame Morrible in Wicked, the Fairy Godmother in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and Magenta/Trixie in The Rocky Horror Show with Meat Loaf. In regional theatre, she played the Witch in Into the Woods (Ordway/Sacramento Music Theatre), May Devere in Fifty Million Frenchmen (Pittsburgh Public), and Elizabeth Woodling in Paint Your Wagon (Goodspeed). Her television work includes The Blacklist, Bull, Murphy Brown, Route 66, The Prosecutors, and Law & Order: SVU. Most recently on Broadway, Liz appeared in the Lincoln Center revival of My Fair Lady with Lauren Ambrose and the revival of Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Bob Stillman (Cosme McMoon) has had a 30­year career as a singer, actor, songwriter, music director and teacher. He's been nominated twice for Tony awards-as an actor in Claudia Shear's Dirty Blonde, and as one of the songwriters for Urban Cowboy: The Musical-and for a Drama Desk award for Hello Again at Transport Group. On Broadway, he has played Molina in Kiss of the Spider Woman, Gould in Grey Gardens, Erik in Grand Hotel, Sam Harris in Act One, and stood by for Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick and F. Murray Abraham in the hit comedy It's Only A Play. Off­-Broadway, he played both Dukes in John Doyle's As You Like It at CSC, Abe Lincoln in Paula Vogel's A Civil War Christmas, Lord Amiens in As You Like It in Central Park, Gideon in the cult hit The Last Session, and was an original cast member of Adam Guettel's groundbreaking Saturn Returns (recorded as Myths and Hymns) at the Public. Bob was nominated for Chicago's Jefferson Award for his performance as Candide at the Goodman. As a singer/songwriter Bob has performed at Joe's Pub, the Cutting Room, 54 Below, Birdland, The Bitter End and many other New York venues. He has traveled around the country starring in, and music directing, a series of tributes to the great singer/songwriters (James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, John Denver, Dan Fogelberg). He graduated with honors in Music Composition from Princeton University, and is currently on the voice faculty of the Musical Theater Program at the Manhattan School of Music.

To purchase tickets online now to Souvenir or request additional information, please visit http://judsontheatre.com/, which also lists local outlets where tickets may be purchased in person. Discounted Group Rates (10+) are available online, or email: JudsonTheatre@gmail.com; Discount Student and Military Rush tickets available at the door (limit 2 per ID).





