Raleigh Fringe Festival to Return for Third Year at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center

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Raleigh Fringe Festival is an annual open-source, multi-disciplinary performing arts festival that elevates and celebrates everything weirdly wonderful about Raleigh! RFF will provide platforms for emerging artists and established talents alike to push the boundaries of artistic expression. In summary, they are an alternative arts festival for the weird and wonderful! From the Primary Lineup to our Buskers and Community Events, there is truly something for everyone. The festival will run September 10-12, 2026 at Theatre Raleigh Arts Center.

The Primary Lineup includes:

Tica, not Tica

Now Leasing: May 2006

She Spoke with Ghosts

Learn Solitaire From The Pros

Don't Let The Sun Beat You Home

Seeking a Clown for the End of the World

A Night of Short Stories and Poems

Confluence Contemporary Ballet Presents INTERVAL

Prelude to a Strip

Coprolite: An Almost Rock Concert

The Royal Treatment

The Spiceman Cometh

The buskers range from Grande Gato, Shadow Puppet Showcase with Makeshift Puppetry, Something Different Cosplay, Downbeat Dance, Dark Heart, Mr. Plao's Inflatable Meangere, Commedia presented by I Firenzi, Nickel Shakespeare, Ellie Manfreda, Phoenix Above The Ashes, Ice Melts presented by Moving Through It, Sammy Sylvester the Jester, and a science demonstration with Nik Narin. Drum Soundbaths will be available all weekend long.

The festival also offers community events throughout the weekend such as Preview Night, Fringe on Film Screening, Painting with CoLab, Standup Showcase, Prop Swap, Content Creator Meetup, and Make n' Take Buckets. We also have educational opportunities like our Stage Combat Workshop and Theatre Games.

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