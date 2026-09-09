ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD Will Come to Raleigh Little Theatre and TRAVESTIES Will Come to Burning Coal Theatre Company

NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This fall, two of Raleigh's most influential theatre companies, each celebrating a milestone year, bring to life a pair of witty, inquisitive, Tony Award-winning plays by the celebrated British playwright Tom Stoppard. First, come see Stoppard's historical comedy, Travesties (dir. Flora Bare), running at Burning Coal Theatre Company October 8th through 25th. Then, starting on October 23rd and running through November 8th, see Raleigh Little Theatre's production of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead (dir. Jeri Lynn Schulke), the absurd tragicomedy that transformed Stoppard into an overnight success.

Burning Coal Theatre opens its 30th anniversary season with Tom Stoppard's Travesties, which will run October 8th through 25th, 2026, at the Murphey School, located at 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Performances run on Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. All tickets are $30, or $25 for seniors (65+), or $20 (students, teachers, and active military). People 18 and under can get a ticket to any performance for $5. October 9th is 'College Night', with $5 tickets for any college student with a valid ID. October 11th is 'Pay What You Can' day. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.burningcoal.org or by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001.

Raleigh Little Theatre continues its 90th anniversary year with Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead will run October 23rd through November 8th, 2026, at the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre, located at 301 Pogue Street, Raleigh, NC 27607. Performances run on Fridays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m., with one additional performance on Thursday, October 29th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $33, and tickets for seniors (62+), students (through college), and active military are $30. Tickets and additional information can be found at www.raleighlittletheatre.org or by calling the box office at (919) 821-3111.

TRAVESTIES

Notes to Editors: Please run in your theater listings, events calendar, and/or other applicable sections every day or as often as possible from receipt date through October 25th, 2026. Burning Coal Theatre Company presents Travesties, October 8th, 2026, through October 25th, 2026, at Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. For additional information, visit us at https://burningcoal.org or call 919.834.4001.

Show: Travesties

Location: Burning Coal Theatre, 224 Polk St., Raleigh, NC 27604

Parking: Free parking is available in the public lot next to the theater

Accessibility: To request accommodations, email info@burningcoal.org or call 919.834.4001

Box Office: Tickets: $5–$30 at burningcoal.org or 919.834.4001

Writer: Tom Stoppard

Director: Flora Bare

Producer: Burning Coal Theatre Company

Social: @burningcoaltc (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok)

Website: burningcoal.org

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

Notes to Editors: Please run in your theater listings, events calendar, and/or other applicable sections every day or as often as possible from receipt date through November 8, 2026. Raleigh Little Theatre presents Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, October 23rd, 2026, through November 8th, 2026, at the Gaddy-Goodwin Teaching Theatre, located at 301 Pogue Street, Raleigh, NC 27607. For additional information, visit us at raleighlittletheatre.org or call (919) 821-3111.

Show: Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

Location: Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue Street, Raleigh, NC 27607

Parking: Free parking is available in our lot (entry via Pogue Street)

Accessibility: When purchasing a ticket to a performance, please enter any accommodation requests and/or needs in the 'Comments' section of the checkout page to better assist our front of house staff and help us prepare for your visit. This may include accessible seating, assistive listening devices, and use of audio description services.

Box Office: Tickets: $30–33 at raleighlittletheatre.org or call 919.821.3111. Based on availability, $5 and $10 rush tickets are available in person at the box office two hours before curtain on the day of the performance.

Writer: Tom Stoppard

Director: Jeri Lynn Schulke

Producer: Raleigh Little Theatre

Social: @RLT1936 (Facebook, Instagram)

Website: raleighlittletheatre.org

Need more Raleigh Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming