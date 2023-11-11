Hillaide Drama Reschedules Season Opener LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors will run in Durham from Friday, January 19, 2024 through Sunday, January 21, 2024.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
KevOnStage And That Chick Angel Bring HERE'S THE THING Tour To The Martin Marietta Center Photo 3 KevOnStage And That Chick Angel Bring HERE'S THE THING Tour To The Martin Marietta Center For The Performing Arts In March
Review: Norm Lewis at Theatre Raleigh Photo 4 Review: Norm Lewis at Theatre Raleigh

Hillaide Drama Reschedules Season Opener LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The historic Hillside High School's award winning drama and performing arts department has postponed Little Shop of Horrors until 2024 due to renovations to the school's theater according to current Hillside Drama teacher and director Tiffany Agerston in a released statement to the public informing school community, community members, and supporters of the news.

Night Out with Hillside Drama is an annual fan fest that has been postponed until Friday, January, 19, 2024. Night Out with Hillside Drama offers current students, alumni, fans, and the community the first opportunity to experience the Hillside drama and performing arts department for the 2023-2024 season of productions and marks the official beginning of the season. The opening night of Little Shop of Horrors The Musical starts January 19, 2024 at 7:15 pm with a pre-show at 6:45 pm. D

uring the weekend, longtime legendary retired educator and former Hillside Drama director and teacher Wendell Tabb who retired after 35 years of service will be honored for his service to the State of North Carolina. Little Shop of Horrors The Musical is a show for the entire family. Tickets purchased for the other date will be honored at the new date.

Little Shop of Horrors will run in Durham from Friday, January 19, 2024 - Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The show dates and times for Little Shop of Horrors are as follows:

Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7:15 pm with a pre show starting at 6:45 pm

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:15 pm

Venue: John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater




RELATED STORIES - Raleigh

1
Review: FUNNY GIRL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: FUNNY GIRL National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center

Funny Girl is a semi-biographical musical that follows real-life actress, singer, and comedian Fanny Brice. The story explores her humble beginnings as a struggling stage performer who dreams of making it big with the famed Ziegfeld Follies as well as her stormy relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. Through it all, Fanny defies the odds and becomes one of the greatest stars of her generation. Following out-of-town tryouts in Boston and Philadelphia, the original production starring Barbra Streisand opened on March 26th, 1964 at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway.

2
Review: Norm Lewis at Theatre Raleigh Photo
Review: Norm Lewis at Theatre Raleigh

Within the past few months, Theatre Raleigh has brought Broadway stars Norbert Leo Butz, Rachel Bay Jones, and Ariana DeBose down to the Triangle area for one-night-only concert performances. On November 3rd, they brought down Tony-nominated actor Norm Lewis to their De Ann S. Jones Theatre.

3
Composer Paola Prestinis THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA to Make World Premiere in November Photo
Composer Paola Prestini's THE OLD MAN AND THE SEA to Make World Premiere in November

The first-ever operatic adaptation of Hemingway’s novel about suffering and perseverance, directed by Karmina Šileclo.

4
Raleigh Little Theatre Names Michele Weathers as Executive Producer Photo
Raleigh Little Theatre Names Michele Weathers as Executive Producer

The Raleigh Little Theatre Board of Directors has announced the selection of Michele Weathers as the new Raleigh Little Theatre Executive Producer. In this role, Weathers will oversee the artistic and administrative functions of the organization.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Cast Unpacks Their Roles
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Video
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, SHE LOVES ME Lyricist Sheldon Harnick Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
View all Videos

Raleigh SHOWS
360 Allstars in Raleigh 360 Allstars
Wilson Center (5/11-5/11)
North Carolina Symphony presents Rhapsody in Blue in Raleigh North Carolina Symphony presents Rhapsody in Blue
Wilson Center (3/10-3/10)
Elf: The Musical in Raleigh Elf: The Musical
A.J. Fletcher Opera Theater (12/09-12/17)
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Raleigh Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Durham Performing Arts Center (2/27-3/03)
Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love! in Raleigh Fortune Feimster: Live Laugh Love!
Wilson Center (11/15-11/15)
Keb' Mo' in Raleigh Keb' Mo'
Wilson Center (2/23-2/23)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Raleigh Mrs. Doubtfire
Durham Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
Wilmington Symphony Orchestra presents River Rhapsody in Raleigh Wilmington Symphony Orchestra presents River Rhapsody
Wilson Center (2/03-2/03)
A Gift to Remember in Raleigh A Gift to Remember
Cary Players (12/01-12/04)
Wilmington Symphony Orchestra presents Saint Georges' Sword and Bow in Raleigh Wilmington Symphony Orchestra presents Saint Georges' Sword and Bow
Wilson Center (2/25-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You