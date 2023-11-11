Hillaide Drama Reschedules Season Opener LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The historic Hillside High School's award winning drama and performing arts department has postponed Little Shop of Horrors until 2024 due to renovations to the school's theater according to current Hillside Drama teacher and director Tiffany Agerston in a released statement to the public informing school community, community members, and supporters of the news.

Night Out with Hillside Drama is an annual fan fest that has been postponed until Friday, January, 19, 2024. Night Out with Hillside Drama offers current students, alumni, fans, and the community the first opportunity to experience the Hillside drama and performing arts department for the 2023-2024 season of productions and marks the official beginning of the season. The opening night of Little Shop of Horrors The Musical starts January 19, 2024 at 7:15 pm with a pre-show at 6:45 pm. D

uring the weekend, longtime legendary retired educator and former Hillside Drama director and teacher Wendell Tabb who retired after 35 years of service will be honored for his service to the State of North Carolina. Little Shop of Horrors The Musical is a show for the entire family. Tickets purchased for the other date will be honored at the new date.

Little Shop of Horrors will run in Durham from Friday, January 19, 2024 - Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The show dates and times for Little Shop of Horrors are as follows:

Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7:15 pm with a pre show starting at 6:45 pm

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 3:15 pm and 7:15 pm

Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3:15 pm

Venue: John H. Gattis-Wendell Tabb Theater