FLAMY GRANT Celebrates Pride Month with New Single 'S.P.R.K.L.' Out June 1

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning and Billboard-charting artist Flamy Grant is a shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen from Asheville, North Carolina who is kickstarting Pride Month with a new single “S.P.R.K.L.” available June 1st on all streaming platforms. Flamy Grant is on tour throughout June performing at venues and Pride celebrations across the U.S.

A fierce, danceable, funky banger in the style of Bruno Mars or The BeeGees, “S.P.R.K.L.” is a celebration of pride month, gender nonconformity and queer joy. The duet features Ricky Braddy of The Voice fame.

Blending folk, gospel and roots with theatrical storytelling., Flamy’s 2022 debut Bible Belt Baby, garnered international attention when it reached the #1 spot on the iTunes Christian Charts after a self-proclaimed MAGA preacher disparaged her online. The story was covered by Rolling Stone, Billboard, EntertainmentWeekly, People, Newsweek, Today, Paste, Them, Queerty, Instinct, and more. She was again featured in Rolling Stone, Billboard, and others after a Grammy Awards screening committee disqualified her record from the Contemporary Christian Music category due to adult language.

Her music has over 750,000 streams on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon music. A powerhouse vocalist and intrepid songwriter who blends folk, gospel, and roots, Flamy drags you into a therapeutic, theatrical mix of storytelling and song.

“S.P.R.K.L.” PRIDE TOUR

JUN 1 / OAK PARK, IL @ Oak Park Pride Month Kickoff Concert

JUN 2 / EVANSTON, IL @ Interfaith Family Pride Festival

JUN 4 / IOWA CITY, IA @ St. Andrew Presbyterian Church

JUN 6 / LOUISVILLE, KY @ Drag Revival

JUN 7 / BLOOMINGTON, IL @ Tiny Refuge House Concert

JUN 8 / OTTAWA, IL @ Ottawa Family Pride Festival 2024

JUN 9 / DETROIT, MI @ Motor City Pride 2024

MOORESTOWN, NJ @ Pride Concert at First Baptist Moorestown

JUN 23 / HARVARD, MA @ Fruitlands Museum – Pride Celebration Concert

JUN 25 / SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY @ Caffe Lena

JUN 26 / SYRACUSE, NY @ The 443 Social Club & Lounge

JUN 27 / CAMBRIDGE, MA @ Club Passim

JUN 28 / ENFIELD, CT @ Pride Month Concert - Enfield

JUN 29 / COLUMBIA, MD @ Owen Brown Interfaith Center

JUN 30 / RICHMOND, VA @ Richmond, VA: Festival of the Arts

ABOUT FLAMY GRANT

It’s no accident that Flamy’s drag name is an homage to Amy Grant, the undisputed queen of Christian music and 90s chart-topping pop artist. Much of Flamy’s music centers on the queer spiritual journey, telling stories of resilience and recovery from religious trauma in a world where LGBTQ+ people are frequently ignored by, harmed in, or ejected from religious spaces. With a bold lip, a big lash, and a blistering voice, Flamy drags audiences to a soulful, uplifting church of her own making.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.