Elizabeth Doran To Step Down As President & CEO Of The North Carolina Theatre

The North Carolina Theatre announces that after six years at the helm, Elizabeth Doran will be leaving her position as President & CEO. After dedicating herself for the last several years to leading the organization through the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ms. Doran resigned to the Board of Directors in January and will be pursuing other professional opportunities.

The North Carolina Theatre Board has engaged a consultant to serve as Interim CEO while it considers its future management structure. The Interim CEO will work closely with our Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall, and the rest of our dedicated staff to make this successful. During this transition into April, Ms. Doran has graciously accepted The North Carolina Theatre's invitation to be an adviser.

Since its founding in 1984, The North Carolina Theatre (NCT) has been Raleigh's top-tier non-profit professional theatre. Our commitment to producing exquisite musicals, combined with bringing together nationally renowned performers and homegrown talent, has been an integral part of revitalizing downtown Raleigh. Furthermore, our school of the arts, The North Carolina Theatre Conservatory, has given hundreds of local youths unparalleled artistic training by the industry's leading instructors. By granting wide access to live theatre, while concurrently bolstering economic growth, this premier organization continues to cultivate the region's cultural vitality. The North Carolina Theatre is in part funded by the City of Raleigh and its recommendations from the Raleigh Arts Commission.