David Burnham, Nita Whitaker, Michelle London and More Featured in A DIFFERENT KIND OF CHRISTMAS

A Different Kind of Christmas, which is being produced by Garner's Show N Tell Ministries, is designed for a socially-distanced holiday. The on-demand Christmas special was created because many church and community holiday events have been cancelled because of the pandemic. The one-hour special is designed to bring the joy and excitement into the home.

The show will be available from 10 a.m., on Dec. 19 until 10 a.m., on Dec. 21. Tickets, $25, can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42642. Tickets are good for one viewing.

The special was filmed in a Los Angeles studio with Broadway and movie performers and is filled with traditional carols, holiday songs and some new music created just for this show.

"Originally, we were going to have the singers tape themselves at home and send the tape in," said Mark Vogel, who produced and directed the show. "But we were able to get studio time so we changed the format a little and used singers in the Los Angles area and brought them in to the studio one at a time. We did a thorough cleaning after each one and kept everyone socially distance."

The show features Broadway's David Burnham (Wicked), who has appeared in a record four Broadway Voices concerts at the Garner Performing Arts Center; Nita Whitaker (Ragtime and the motion picture The Bodyguard); Michelle London (Frozen's Elsa) and Connor Smith (Frozen's Olaf); plus Broadway Voices favorite Lady Luck and Vogel, who has been the musical director for six Broadway Voices concerts.

Among the special's original music are songs that Vogel wrote for a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

"We couldn't do our usual Christmas Broadway Voices concert so I was looking for something to give to the community," said Tim Stevens, who has co-produced Broadway Voices for the past 10 years. "There is a need because so many traditional holiday events have been cancelled. I really wanted something that was exciting and joyous so I got in touch with Mark. He was a church music minister for 21 years and has more than 30 years of experience in television. That is a rare combination."

Vogel got his start in television on ABC's "Full House." He organized a band that appeared on the show _ Jesse and the Rippers. Vogel put the band together to be his church's praise band.

After "Full House," Vogel has had a varied career producing music for movies and television and working with entertainers such as Michael W. Smith, Sandi Patty, FFH, John Stamos, Kate Hudson, Marilyn McCoo and Megan Hilty. In his younger days, he worked with The Beach Boys, Bob Hope, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Bing Crosby, Natalie Cole and many others.

"Doing A Different Kind of Christmas is one of the most fun things that I've done," Vogel said. "The people are tremendous to work with. I think everyone involved believes in what we are doing. Our country really needs something special this year at Christmas. So much of what we usually expect at Christmas isn't possible this year. This show is designed to make people smile. It has some old favorites and some new songs.

"Being able to move to a studio has given us a great look with professional lighting plus great sound and a great group of technicians to work with. Every step of the way things have fallen into place. We've ended up with a show that a family can watch and enjoy together or someone who is self-quarantining can watch and have their spirits lifted. There's even a sing-a-long guaranteed to put a smile on everyone's face and a song in everyone's heart."

Among the songs are "Silent Night," "The First Noel," "O Holy Night," "Toyland," "Up on the Housetop," "Joy to the World," and several others.

"We've got a mix of songs and styles," Vogel said. "Once when I was touring with Joan Rivers she took me to the curtain and pointed to the audience. 'That's who is important,' she said. 'It doesn't matter what you want to play or sing. The most important thing is that you entertain them.' I've never forgotten that.

"This whole project has been about entertaining people. I think they will be entertained."

