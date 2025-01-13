DEATH OF A SALESMAN to be Presented at PlayMakers Repertory Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PlayMakers Repertory Company will present Arthur Miller's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning classic Death of a Salesman, directed by celebrated theatre artist and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill alum Michael Wilson. The production will run from January 29 - February 16 at the Paul Green Theatre in Chapel Hill.

A towering achievement in American drama, Death of a Salesman examines the complexities of the American Dream through the intimate and psychological struggles of the Loman family. This groundbreaking play offers an unflinching look at identity, ambition, and the generational impact of societal expectations.

Generations of Excellence at PlayMakers

This production uniquely highlights the legacy of UNC's theatre programs, with a cast and creative team featuring multiple generations of UNC alumni and students.

· Michael Wilson, a Dramatic Art alum and nationally renowned director returns to helm this production. Wilson's distinguished career includes directing award-winning Broadway and nationwide productions.

· Jeffrey Blair Cornell, a PlayMakers company member and alum of UNC's Professional Actor Training Program (PATP), takes on the iconic role of Willy Loman.

· Allen Tedder, a UNC undergraduate alum who studied under Cornell, brings his talents to the role of Biff Loman.

· Matthew Donahue, a current PATP graduate student, portrays Happy Loman, embodying the spirit of UNC's next generation of theatre artists.

"I find it so moving to watch this masterful story about our life-long, evolving relationship to the American Dream interpreted through the voices of multiple generations of PlayMakers," says Producing Artistic Director Vivienne Benesch.

This marks the first PlayMakers production of Death of a Salesman in 30 years when the legendary Judd Hirsch took on the role of Willy Loman. Revisiting this masterpiece offers audiences a fresh opportunity to engage with Miller's timeless exploration of dreams and disillusionment.

Miller's Death of a Salesman, remains groundbreaking for its intimate portrayal of family dynamics and the psychological toll of chasing an elusive dream. Its themes resonate as powerfully today as they did at its 1949 debut, offering a profound examination of what it means to succeed in America.

Comments