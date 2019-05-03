Cape Fear Regional Theatre Presents MEMPHIS Starring HAMILTON Alum Shonica Gooden

CAPE FEAR REGIONAL THEATRE is bringing the 4-time Tony Award winning musical 'Memphis' to Fayetteville May 9-26. Directed by Suzanne Agins, with Music and Lyrics by David Bryan and Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro, this show stopping musical stars Shonica Gooden from Broadway's company of 'Hamilton'. The show is choreographed by Ellenore Scott ('King Kong', 'CATS', 'Head Over Heels') with music direction by Sarah Wussow.

CFRT is excited to announce that with permission from the writers in order to create more opportunities for women in theatre, the role of Delray will be played by Charlotte-based actress Dani Burke. This is the first production in the show's history to have a female Delray. The cast also features Matthew Mucha as Huey, David Robbins as Bobby, Gerard Williams as Gator, Kathy Day as Gladys, and Bill Saunders as Mr. Simmons.

Inspired by actual events, 'Memphis' is about a Caucasian radio DJ who wants to change the world and an African-American club singer who is ready for her big break. Come along on their incredible journey to the ends of the airwaves - filled with laughter, soaring emotion and roof-raising rock 'n' roll.

'MEMPHIS' has previews on Thursday, May 9th and Friday, May 10th, and opens Saturday, May 11th at 7:30pm. The performance schedule is Wednesday though Friday at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2pm and 7:30pm, and 2:00pm on Sundays. There will be a weekday matinee on Wednesday April 22nd at 2:00pm. Tickets are $32 (preview performances are $19). As a Blue Star Theater, CFRT offers Military Discounts for all performances and hosts two Military Appreciation Nights (May 15th). The show runs through May 26th. For tickets and information visit: cfrt.org or call the box office at 910.323.4233.

Suzanne Agins (Director) - Suzanne Agins is a freelance director and Artistic Director of the Upstart Creatures, a company dedicated to creating (meta)physical feasts that combine theater and food (www.upstartcreatures.com). Recent: The Heart of Robin Hood (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival), Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill, adapted from Jane Austen (Hangar Theater), Dreamgirls (Cape Fear Regional Theatre, 7 BroadwayWorld Awards including Best Musical and Best Direction), In the Heights (Hangar Theater- regional premiere, 5 SALT awards including Best Musical and Best Direction), The Club by Amy Fox (Rough Cut production at Ensemble Studio Theatre). Off Broadway: world premieres of Radiance by Cusi Cram (LAByrinth Theater Company), Jailbait by Deirdre O'Connor (Cherry Lane). Her work has also been seen at theaters including the O'Neill, Dorset Theater Festival, Ars Nova, and Williamstown Theater Festival, where she served as Artistic Associate for New Plays from 2005-2007. She holds an MFA in Directing from UC San Diego, is the recipient of a Princess Grace Fellowship, an adjunct faculty member at Princeton University (her alma mater) and NYU, and a member of SDC. www.suzanneagins.com

Ellenore Scott (Choreographer) - Ellenore Scott is a New York City based choreographer and performer. Broadway: King Kong (Associate Choreographer), Head Over Heels (Associate Choreographer), Cats Revival (Assistant Choreographer), Falsettos Revival (Assistant Choreographer). Off-Broadway: Pride and Prejudice at The Cherry Lane Theater (choreographer). As a performer, Scott was a finalist and All-Star on hit television series, "So You Think You Can Dance?" and appeared on The Ellen Show, Glee, Smash, The Blacklist and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Scott is the Founder/Artistic Director of ELSCO Dance, a New York City contemporary fusion dance company. @ellenorescott

Cape Fear Regional Theatre believes in the power of storytelling and the visceral impact of live theatre. We strive for the highest standards of excellence in our artistic work, educational offerings, and outreach efforts. We provide the region a place to come together to laugh harder, think deeper, share our experiences and grow as a community.





