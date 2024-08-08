Burning Coal Theatre Company to Present BRINGING THEM HOME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Burning Coal Theatre Company will present the premiere of Abbe Fralix and Jerome Davis’ Bringing Them Home, directed by Susan Gross. Bringing Them Home will run September 27th and 28th at 6:30 pm and September 29th at 2pm, 2024 at the Oakwood Cemetery located at 701 Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27601. All tickets are $20, or $10 for students.

Tickets and information can be found by calling the box office at (919) 834-4001 or on our website at https://burningcoal.org/oakwood-and-history-plays/.



About Bringing Them Home

Bringing Them Home tells stories of those who died in the many wars and conflicts that the United States has engaged in. After death, the families of the fallen fought to have their remains interred in Oakwood Cemetery. From the Civil War to Vietnam, Bringing Them Home explores the stories of the soldiers, their families, and the legacies they left behind.



About Abbe Fralix

Abbe Fralix is an actor, educator, and arts administrator based in Raleigh, North Carolina. She holds a BFA from William Peace University and MFA from Mary Baldwin University in Staunton, Virginia. As an actor, Abbe has performed with NC State’s University Theatre, Sweet Tea Shakespeare, Burning Coal Theatre and other Triangle area companies, as well as Steadfast Shakespeare and the Prague Shakespeare Company. As an educator, Abbe has served as an adjunct faculty member at William Peace University, Mary Baldwin University, and Wake Technical Community College, as well as an education artist for The American Shakespeare Center and a freelance dramaturg. Abbe currently works as the Development Director at Burning Coal Theatre.



About Jerome Davis

Jerome Davis founded Burning Coal Theatre Company in 1997, in Raleigh, North Carolina, alongside his wife Simmie Kastner. He has performed at Trinity Rep in Providence, People’s Light & Theatre Company in Pennsylvania, the New Jersey Shakespeare Festival, and the Cockpit in London. He recently directed Galileo for Burning Coal and performed in a London production of Talley’s Folly at The Cockpit. He has also directed The Weir and The Seafarer by Conor McPherson and acted in McPherson’s St. Nicholas at Burning Coal and in Lexington, KY. He has also directed Britten’s The Turn of the Screw for NC Opera. For Burning Coal: Enron, The Mound Builders, The Steward of Christendom, Rat in the Skull, Night & Day, Written on the Heart and three plays by David Edgar: Pentecost, The shape of The Table, and The Prisoner’s Dilemma. His production of Gary Owen’s Iphigenia in Splott received a 5-star review at the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington, DC in 2019 and his production of David Edgar’s Iron Curtain Trilogy received a 4-star review from Michael Billington, the Dean of London theatre critics (the Guardian) when it played the Cockpit in 2014.



About Susan Gross

Susan Gross is an actor and playwright from NYC, currently living in Durham, NC. Susan made her Off-Broadway debut in the New York premiere of Christopher Durang's The Vietnamization of New Jersey and performed on stage at Theatre Row, The Brick, Dixon Place, and Teatro LATEA. In Boston, Susan performed with Lyric Stage, New Repertory Theatre, Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre, Greater Boston Stage Company, and Zeitgeist Stage. Susan made her Burning Coal debut last summer with her solo show Ruby which received its premiere in New York with Tongue In Cheek Theater. Ruby Was nominated for best performance, direction and production of a solo show at Planet Connections Theatre Festivity. Her other plays have been performed at The Secret Theatre in Queens, NY and the Off-Broadway venue, Theatre Row. Susan has taught youth acting classes at North Shore Music Theatre and was the literary manager at Alchemy Theatre Company of Manhattan. She is currently at work on her new play, Just Kids. Susan can be seen opposite Zoe Kazan in In Your Eyes and opposite Jude Law in Steven Soderbergh's Side Effects. She is a proud member of Actors’ Equity, Dramatists Guild and SAG-AFTRA.



About the Cast

An ensemble consisting of new and veteran Burning Coal artists will take on multiple roles in this year’s production. Jacob Berger and Thom Christensen were part of Burning Coal’s Arcadia last October. Bobby Kaufman, a Burning Coal veteran, was most recently seen in 2021’s Evita in Dix Park. Laura Jenkins has worked with Burning Coal in mainstage productions such as Sunday in the Park with George, Inherit the Wind, as well as KidsWrite performances. Lemony Wood most recently performed as Miss Trunchbull in Burning Coal’s STC production of Matilda, the Musical, Jr. Katie Milligan, Luca Lemelle, Heather Butler and Faisal Imtiaz will be making their Burning Coal debut with Bringing Them Home.



