BWW Review: Fun Home, Theatre Raleigh

"Am I just like you?" Alison Bechdel questions, looking back on her father after his death in Theatre Raleigh's latest show, FUN HOME. The musical, with music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, premiered at The Public Theater in New York City in 2013. It's based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel and Bechdel herself is the main character of the piece. In it, she looks back on her childhood and college years and her unique relationship with her father.

Bechdel appears in three iterations in the musical: the adult Alison who is writing her graphic novel and trying to come to terms with the events of her younger years, Medium Alison who is in college at Oberlin and figuring out her sexuality, and Small Alison who is a happy precocious child growing up in her family's funeral home.

Much of the musical is centered around Alison's relationship with her father Bruce, a closeted man who committed suicide shortly after she herself came out as a lesbian. She questions the ways in which they are similar -- and those in which they are different.

Fun Home is a beautiful musical, delicately exploring themes around sexuality and family. Theatre Raleigh's production is directed by Tim Seib. The show derives its name from the family's nickname for their funeral home.

Angela Travino is excellent as Alison, who guides the audience through the story while also reckoning with the events of her past. Rebecca Clarke is fantastic as Small Alison, particularly in her solo, "Ring of Keys," which is arguably the best moment of the musical.

Meanwhile, Averi Zimmerman brings Medium Alice's hesitance and lack of confidence to life in a way that feels authentic to a college student figuring out her identity. Zimmerman's performance of "Changing My Major" is one of the highlights of the show as she nails the humor of the song, while still bringing across a sense of genuine wonder.

Christopher Gurr does a great job at portraying Bruce's inner conflict and tension, as well as his close bond with Alison at all three ages. Sarah Smith is lovely as Alison's mother, Helen, and her "Days and Days" is heart wrenching.

Scenic designer Becca Johnson took advantage of the large space to construct a beautiful set with multiple rooms and lots of furniture pieces. The musical is a 95-minute long one act, with no intermission and excellent pacing

Fun Home takes place in Theatre Raleigh's great new venue. With everyone in the cast and crew vaccinated and the audience encouraged to spread out amongst the fairly large number of seats, Theatre Raleigh is doing everything that they can to make the production safe.

Fun Home is unique not only for being autobiographical to Alison Bechdel's life, but for its LGBT+ representation, something that is still largely lacking in media of all types. Theatre Raleigh's production is very emotionally moving and well suited to their new space. FUN HOME is at Theatre Raleigh through September 5.

Photo Credit: Trevon Carr