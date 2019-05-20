HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour
May. 20, 2019  

BWW Interview: Lewis J. Stadlen of HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour

Coming to the Durham Performing Arts Center from May 21st-26th is the national tour of Broadway's classic musical comedy, HELLO, DOLLY! starring the legendary Tony Award winner Betty Buckley. I recently had the great pleasure of interviewing actor Lewis J. Stadlen, who stars opposite Betty as the wealthy half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder.

Lewis J. Stadlen is the recipient of the Irish Times Award for his performance in Arthur Miller's THE PRICE at Dublin's Gate Theatre. His Broadway credits include THE FRONT PAGE, FISH IN THE DARK, THE NANCE, THE PRODUCERS, 45 SECONDS FROM BROADWAY, THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER, LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR, A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM (Tony Award nomination), THE FEMALE ODD COUPLE, CANDIDE (Tony nomination), THE SUNSHINE BOYS, MINNIE'S BOYS (Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award and Theatre World Award). He starred in the national tours of THE PRODUCERS, GUYS & DOLLS, THE TIME OF YOUR LIFE, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR. His film credits include THE VERDICT, SERPICO, TO BE OR NOT TO BE, and IN & OUT. Television: Dr. Fried on THE SOPRANOS.


For more information, please visit:
https://hellodollyonbroadway.com/tour
https://www.dpacnc.com/events/detail/hello-dolly

