BEEHIVE: THE 60'S MUSICAL Opens Next Week at Raleigh Little Theatre

Raleigh Little Theatre presents the first musical of its 2021-22 season, "Beehive: The 60's Musical." Created by Larry Gallagher, the musical runs August 12-28 in RLT's outdoor Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre. The production is directed by Lormarev Jones, whose previous RLT directing credits include "Blood at the Root" in 2019.

"'Beehive' is a celebration of the female artists that burst onto the music scene during times of great joy and great sadness in our country," said Jones. "I think the Triangle community is ready to gather, albeit safely, and enjoy some music and the company of other music-loving folks, in support of Raleigh Little Theatre after a rough, isolating 16 months. It has been lovely to come to the theatre to make some art, with an all-female cast and mostly female production team."

RLT's "Beehive: The 60's Musical" features such timeless 1960's hits as "My Boyfriend's Back," "Be My Baby," "Son of a Preacher Man," and "Me and Bobby McGee." Told from the perspective of six young women who come of age in this enigmatic decade, Beehive takes us from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges we faced as a nation. The show runs approximately 80 minutes with no intermission and is best suited for ages 10 and up.

For the comfort and safety of audiences and volunteers, a maximum of 300 tickets will be sold for each performance. All performances will take place outside in the Stephenson Amphitheatre. Tickets are general admission, but attendees will be limited to designated seating areas to promote social distancing between groups. Masks will not be required when seated but are encouraged in outdoor common spaces and required indoors.

"Our beautiful outdoor Louise 'Scottie' Stephenson Amphitheatre has been a great place for us to continue to offer in-person theatre while keeping our audiences and volunteers safe," said RLT's executive director Heather J. Strickland. "With 'Beehive,' we hope there is singing and dancing in the aisles as we celebrate returning to a season that is filled with more hope than uncertainty."

Raleigh Little Theatre's "Beehive: The 60's Musical" is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide. The production is supported by the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Additional support comes from the News & Observer.

"Beehive: The 60's Musical" runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from August 12-28 in the Louise "Scottie" Stephenson Amphitheatre at Raleigh Little Theatre, 301 Pogue St., Raleigh, NC 27607. The Saturday, August 21, performance at 8:00pm features audio description for those with visual disabilities. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 919-821-3111, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 5 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.RaleighLittleTheatre.org.