Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Portland!
POPULAR
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff George - CABARET - Stumptown Stages
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shelly Mortimer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
William (Bill) Earl Ray - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Reece Sauve - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival
Best Performer In A Musical
Michael Sharon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Telvin Griffin - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company
Best Play
AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marcus Storey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Josie Seid - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - HART Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Clackamas Repertory Theatre
Videos
|Sweeney Todd
Twilight Theater Company (10/18-11/10)
|Girl From the North Country
Keller Auditorium (6/18-6/23)
|Lightning Thief
Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre (HART) (6/01-6/16)
|Annie
Keller Auditorium (5/14-5/19)
|The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
Twilight Theater Company (1/19-2/04)
|A Number
21Ten Theatre (1/11-2/04)
|Fezziwig's Fortune
Twilight Theater Company (12/06-12/22)
|Germany’s Dynamic Goldmund Quartet
The Old Church Concert Hall (1/28-1/28)
|The Lion King
Keller Auditorium (1/04-1/28)
|Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio: Beethoven’s Complete Piano Trios
The Old Church Concert Hall (3/09-3/16)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You