Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff George - CABARET - Stumptown Stages

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shelly Mortimer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

William (Bill) Earl Ray - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Reece Sauve - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Musical

MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical

THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival

Best Performer In A Musical

Michael Sharon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Telvin Griffin - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company

Best Play

AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marcus Storey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Josie Seid - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - HART Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Clackamas Repertory Theatre