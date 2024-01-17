Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Portland!

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Portland Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff George - CABARET - Stumptown Stages

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shelly Mortimer - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Karlyn Love - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
William (Bill) Earl Ray - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company

Best Ensemble
MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Reece Sauve - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best New Play Or Musical
THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS - Fuse Theatre Ensemble/The OUTwright Theatre Festival

Best Performer In A Musical
Michael Sharon - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Telvin Griffin - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company

Best Play
AMERICAN GIRL - Fuse Theatre Ensemble

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chris Whitten - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marcus Storey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kelsey Hoeffel - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Clackamas Repertory Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Josie Seid - SEVEN GUITARS - PassinArt Theatre Company

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - HART Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Clackamas Repertory Theatre



