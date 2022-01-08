White Dog Theatre to Stage ENDANGERED SPECIES: THE PLAY

White Dog Theatre will present Endangered Species: The Play by Karen Kalensky. This play will be performed as a virtual event, considered part of the Fertile Ground Festival. It premiers on Jan 31st at 12pm and streams on demand until Feb 6 @7pm.

Would you go to any length for self preservation at the expense of other ?

Imagine a country in which ordinary citizens become so desperate to survive the financial burdens of everyday livelihood that they become willing to sacrifice their peers, associates or even good friends. Imagine that they become brainwashed into believing falsehoods, to make them feel better instead of truths to face reality.

Playwright Karen Kalensky believes that with what she sees going on in society, her idea is going on in our society this is not far fetched. Truth is hard to see through the media, social media, and politicians. People are taking low paying jobs just to survive. College degrees take a back seat. Enrollment is in decline due to rising costs and student loan debt.

Karen Kalensky, the playwright draws from her own experience. She holds an MFA in Acting and Directing and has taught acting at California State Long Beach and Fullerton, The American Academy of Dramatic Arts and Portland Actors Conservatory. Her last play, An Invention Called My Life had a staged reading in Ashland, Oregon in 2019.

The play is directed by John Henry Whitaker and stars Ken Dembo, Karen Kalensky and John Henry Whitaker.

Watch clips from the play here.

Photo Credits: John Whitaker