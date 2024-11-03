WAITING FOR GODOT Set for Corrib Theatre Beginning This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Corrib Theatre will present Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett, directed by Patty Gallagher, from November 29-Dec 15, 2024. Performances run Thu – Sat @ 7:30pm and Sun @ 2pm at COHO Theatre (2257 NW Raleigh St, Portland, OR 97210) Tickets are $40 ($15 Student) and can be purchased by calling 503-389-0579 or visiting https://corribtheatre.org/waiting-for-godot.

The cast includes Roo Welsh as Vladimir, Karl Hanover as Estragon, Jonathan Cullen as Pozzo, Doren Elias as Lucky, and Max O'Hare as The Boy. The creative team features Kyra Sanford (Scenic Design), Amanda Aiken (Costume Design), Kelly Terry (Lighting Design), Hayley Farrell (Stage Manager/Production Manager), Kristen Mun-Van Noy (Fight Choreographer), and Holly Griffith (Associate Director.

The show is sponsored by Neil Kelly Company. Season sponsors are Ronni Lacroute and the Government of Ireland's Emigrant Support Programme.

Samuel Beckett's masterpiece has been called the most significant play of the 20th century. In this tragicomic romp, two men wait. And wait again. The 2024-2025 season is designed as an exploration of Waiting for Godot.

Accepts Arts Card discount and participates in Arts for All

AUDIENCE ENRICHMENT EVENTS:

Free workshop on James Joyce and Samuel Beckett at TC O'Leary's Irish Pub-- Wednesday, November 20th at 7:00pm

ASL Interpreted Performance – December 12th

Post-show talkbacks with Artistic Director Holly Griffith, Director Patty Gallagher, and cast members-- Saturday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 5

