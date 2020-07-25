Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Oregon Ballet Theatre Creates New Digital Work INTERVAL

Article Pixel Jul. 25, 2020  

Oregon Ballet Theatre has created a new digital work, Interval, along with choreographer Nicolo Fonte.

"Dancers are confined to spaces that are constricting," says Fonte. "Performances are in doubt on hold. But the drive and desire to connect to and dance with (and for!) others is as strong as ever, and this is a moment that, uncomfortable as it is, I wanted to explore in Interval. The five OBT dancers who agreed accepted the challenge to work both via Zoom and out in a beautiful Portland park, breathe life and love for their art into this work, and I am so grateful to them. We're all longing to connect more."

Watch the video below!

