Today's The Lion King Performances in Portland are Canceled Due to Weather

Broadway in Portland and Disney Theatrical Group will add a performance of The Lion King on Thursday, January 18 at 1pm.

By: Jan. 13, 2024

Broadway in Portland and Disney Theatrical Group announce that both performances of Disney's The Lion King in Portland at Keller Auditorium today, Saturday, January 13 at 2pm and 7:30pm are canceled due to extreme weather conditions. Currently, all other performances will play as scheduled. In an effort to accommodate patrons who purchased tickets to the canceled shows, Broadway in Portland and Disney Theatrical Group will add a performance of The Lion King on Thursday, January 18 at 1pm.

Patrons who purchased tickets to the canceled January 13 performances will receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment and an exclusive email with priority access to the newly-added performance.

Patrons who purchased tickets through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.

For any additional questions about The Lion King refunds, customers please contact your original point of purchase. 

Broadway In Portland continues to closely monitor weather conditions.  For the most up-to-date information, please visit the link below and @BroadwayinPortland  




