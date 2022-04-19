The Theatre Company Present THE THIN PLACE By Lucas Hnath

The Theatre Company has announced the live Oregon premiere of The Thin Place by award-winning playwright Lucas Hnath, May 15-20, 2022. Presented in partnership with Revolution Hall at Washington High School, The Thin Place uses the intimate surroundings of the Sunset Room to help create an immersive exploration of the fragile boundary between our world and the one just beyond.

The limited, one-week engagement offers just 30 seats per performance to enhance the intimacy of the seance experience. Portland stalwarts Diane Kondrat and Jen Rowe lead the small cast as Linda, a veteran medium, and Hilda, a keen listener and observer who's grappling with loss. This quietly chilling story crackles with spiritual vulnerability while it plays with perceptions of reality and the omnipresence of death.

Two years after pivoting to podcasts and films in the wake of national Covid lockdown measures, TTC is thrilled to return to live performance. The company's inaugural production, The Moors by Jen Silverman, was canceled just days before opening in the spring of 2020. The Thin Place now marks TTC's first in-person production.

Linda can speak to the dead. Hilda wants to. The Thin Place is a 90-minute ghost story about what's really going on in the part just behind and just a little above your eyes.

The Thin Place premiered off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons on November 22, 2019. Directed by Les Waters, the production featured Randy Danson, Emily Cass, Triney Sandoval and Kelly McAndrew.

Performances run Sunday May 15th - Friday May 20th at 8:00pm.

Tickets on sale now via Revolution Hall!

Tickets are $28 + fees. Limited seating of 30 per night.