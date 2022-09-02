The People's Party: BIPOC Affinity Performances Begin This Month at PCS

In celebration of Portland's vibrancy and diversity, Portland Center Stage will offer The People's Party: BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Affinity Performances for every production in the 2022-2023 season. These nights are a mindful curation of an environment meant to allow people that identify as part of the BIPOC community to gather at The Armory in an atmosphere that is safe and specifically curated for the BIPOC community. An exciting array of pre- or post-show events will be offered to add to the fun of each of these affinity performances.

The first event of the season will be held on September 17, for Jonathan Larson's tick, tick ... BOOM! The evening will include a special pre-show party with music and complimentary beer provided by Deschutes Brewery, starting at 6:30 p.m. The performance of tick, tick ... BOOM! begins at 7:30 p.m. A post-show discussion follows, centered on the lives of intergenerational working artists in Portland. Portland Center Stage Literary Manager Kamilah Bush will act as moderator and be joined by blues and gospel singer LaRhonda Steele, "The First Lady of Portland Blues," and her daughter, Lauren Steele, who stars as Susan in tick, tick ... BOOM! and also performs locally as a singer/songwriter, under the stage name Lo Steele.

Portland Center Stage is committed to making theater accessible to everyone. The People's Party: BIPOC Affinity Night tickets are available on a sliding scale, beginning at $25 (or $5 with the Arts for All program). All people who self-identify as BIPOC, and their guests, are specifically invited to attend. Though no one will be turned away, it is encouraged that folks outside of the BIPOC community attend Portland Center Stage's performances on a different date.

THE PEOPLE'S PARTY: BIPOC AFFINITY PERFORMANCES FOR 2022-2023

tick, tick ... BOOM!

Saturday, September 17, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Sunday, October 30, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Friday, December 9, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 7:30 p.m.

Ms. Holmes & Ms. Watson - Apt. 2B

Wednesday, February 8, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Young Americans

Friday, March 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Where We Belong

Saturday, March 25, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Choir Boy

Sunday, May 14, 2023, 2 p.m.

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Friday, June 30, 2023, 7:30 p.m.