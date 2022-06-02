The Actors Conservatory Names Michael Mendelson its Next Artistic Director

The Board of Directors of The Actors Conservatory (TAC) is pleased to announce that after a nation-wide search for our new managing artistic director, Michael V. Mendelson has been selected as the next Managing Artistic Director beginning July 1, 2022. Michael takes the artistic reins of the stand-alone comprehensive actor training school from retiring Managing Artistic Director Beth Harper, who has led the school for the past 37 years.

Michael is very well known in the Portland theatre community for his acting and directing, and for his teaching and coaching of students and experienced actors. Michael is the Artistic Director of Portland Shakespeare Project, which has done numerous productions since its inception in 2009, and has taught students at TAC in Shakespeare, Meisner Technique and Styles since 2009. He is a Resident Artist at Artists Repertory Theatre and a Member of Actors Equity Association, the Screen Actors Guild/American Federation of Television & Radio Artists and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

The artistic leadership of TAC will transition over the next two years. Retiring Managing Artistic Director Beth Harper has agreed to stay on as Artistic Director Emeritus during that period to assist Michael and TAC acclimate to the changeover.

Michael Mendelson, incoming TAC Managing Artistic Director, offers this statement: "TAC plays a very important role in the fabric of the Portland theatre community by training students from all over the country in a rigorous two-year, accredited Conservatory Program that feeds into our community and beyond. TAC fulfills the desire for serious minded students who wish to become professional, crafted actors. I am honored to follow Beth Harper in leading this extraordinary organization and to partner with Managing Director Karen Rathje in guiding TAC as one of only twelve stand-alone acting schools in the country, accredited by the National Association of Schools of Theatre (NAST)."

Beth Harper, Outgoing Artistic Director, who is retiring after starting TAC and leading it for 37 years, says: "I am thrilled that Michael Mendelson will be the next Managing Artistic Director of TAC. I have enjoyed working with him as a faculty member, and I am absolutely convinced that he is the ideal person to carry TAC into the future."