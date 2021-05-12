The Actors Conservatory Announces Oregon One Act Festival

After an amazing year of creativity, compromises, collaborations, and (so many) silver linings, The Actors Conservatory announces The Oregon One Act Festival: Two Evenings of short plays featuring the graduating class of 2021 and the work of directors Beth Harper, Dámaso Rodríguez, Lava Alapai, Michael Mendelson, and Samson Syharath.

Evening One: May 20th and May 22nd. Evening Two: May 21st and May 23rd. All performances will be live-streamed at 7:30 pm.

Evening One: May 20th and May 22nd

Bright Half Life by Portland-raised playwright Tanya Barfield and directed by ART resident artist Lava Alapai (An Octoroon, The Revolutionists at Artists Rep)

"This well-written portrayal of smart women finding, losing, and finding themselves and each other again, is profound...past, present, and future are contained in each moment, and every one of them feels full." - The New Yorker

Bright Half Life by Tanya Barfield is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

Bright Half Life will be followed by four short plays: The Ones Who Adapt by Greg Lam, The Beginning of Everything by Monica Cross - both directed by Samson Syharath (TAC alum, Assistant Director, Caught); and Got A Light? by Jean Koppen and Antoine At the Border by Maggie Lou Rader, directed by Michael Mendelson (The Importance of Being Earnest, The Understudy, Intimate Apparel at Artists Rep)

Evening Two: May 21st and May 23rd

Lore Drop, a commissioned piece written in collaboration with playwright and actor, Diana Burbano, Artists Rep Executive Artistic Director, Dámaso Rodríguez, and TAC 2nd year student, Calista Rodríguez, to be followed by: Fishtown by Michael Quinn, a one-act directed by TAC founder and Managing Artistic Director, Beth Harper. A painful and comic reconciliation for the current American moment.



The second act of Evening Two will include the short plays Brothers On A Hotel Bed by Elisabeth Giffin Speckman; Pomegranate Juice and Beau two short plays by Melissa Boles, directed by Beth Harper, and When Jesus Drops By For Tea by Greg Lam, directed by Samson Syharath.