TOO REEL OUTDOOR CINEMA A Haunted Drive-in Experience Announced September 4

The dead will rise in Lakewood's parking lot as it becomes an immersive, haunted drive-in for ONE NIGHT ONLY.

Too Reel Outdoor Cinema is a is a no-contact, COVID-19 compliant haunted drive-in. From the safety of your car, experience the horror of the original 1968 film, NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD! On September 4th, the dead will rise in Lakewood's parking lot as it becomes an immersive, haunted drive-in for ONE NIGHT ONLY.

As you watch this bone-chilling film, Portland's own Creatures of the Night will slink out from the shadows. Are those glowing eyes in your rear-view mirror? Was that a severed arm or just a tree branch in the wind? Did the ticket-taker always have blood dripping from his mouth and an unhinged jaw? Creatures of the Night has been performing and creating original haunts in the Greater Portland area since 2013. Now, they're partnering with Lakewood Theatre Company to create one fun night of horror you'll never forget.

Tickets are $35 per car and can only be purchased online in advance through the Lakewood website. By purchasing tickets to the Too Reel Outdoor Cinema, all participants agree to adhere to all COVID-19 Guidelines and Passenger Policies as listed on Lakewood's website Attendees must stay in their vehicles at all times during the event with exception of an emergency or to use the restroom.

Added Upgrades to your ticket purchase As you watch this bone-chilling film, there are added offerings to purchase in advance.

· Personalized Enhanced Horror Package $15: For an added $15, you'll be at the center of attention! Ghouls, and the freshly risen undead will be drawn to your car and the occupants inside! The Creatures of the Night will use automobile-safe paint to leave bloody handprints and fun, secretive messages on your car windows, giving you proof of your death-defying escape from the clutches of the undead! While all attendees will share in the immersive interaction, guests who purchase this upgrade will get SPECIAL ATTENTION. This unique and elevated experience will leave you shrieking, laughing, and gasping as we celebrate one of cinemas most iconic films, Night of the Living Dead. Must be purchased in advance!

· Too Reel Treats for $15: Sit back and enjoy the movie with a prepared treat package for an added $15. This upgrade also must be purchased in advance. Each package comes with 1 bag of popcorn, 1 package of Red Vines and 1package of gummy worms.

· Premium Upgrade for $25: SAVE $5 when you purchase both the Personalized Enhanced Horror Package Upgrade and Too Reel Treats together! Upgrade and treats must be selected online with ticket purchase. Upgrades and treats will NOT be available for purchase in person during the event.

