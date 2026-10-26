THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Open PNC Broadway Season This December

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The Phantom of the Opera will open the PNC Broadway in Kansas City season this December at Music Hall in Kansas City, Missouri.

The production will play a two-week engagement from December 2-13, 2026, with 16 performances scheduled.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical will begin performances Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. The first week will continue Thursday, December 3 at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 5 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 6 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Performances will resume Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m., followed by evening performances Wednesday, December 9 through Friday, December 11 at 7:30 p.m. The final weekend will feature performances Saturday, December 12 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 13 at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of 'The Phantom of the Opera' with Jordan Lee Gilbert as 'Christine Daaé,' and Daniel Lopez as 'Raoul,' Midori Marsh as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' William Thomas Evans as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Carrington Vilmont as 'Monsieur André,' Rema Webb as 'Madame Giry,' Christopher Bozeka as 'Ubaldo Piangi,' Melo Ludwig as 'Meg Giry,' and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as 'Christine Daaé, at certain performances.'

They are joined on tour by James Channing as 'Joseph Buquet,' Carlyn Connolly as 'Madame Firmin,' Keenan English and Stanley Glover as 'Hannibal's Guard/Shepherd,' David Young Fernandez as 'Hairdresser,' Alyssa Giannetti as 'Page,' Stanley Glover as 'Hannibal's Guard/Shepherd,' Matthew Griffin as 'Marksman,' Jeremy Harr as 'Don Attilio,' Olivia McMillan as 'Wild Woman,' Evelyn Mê-Linh as 'Princess,' Ben Roseberry as 'Auctioneer/Monsieur Reyer,' Lacy Sauter as 'Confidante,' Dennis Shuman as 'Jeweler,' Donovan Elliot Smith as 'Passarino,' Stephen Tewksbury as 'Monsieur LeFèvre/Fire Chief,' and Krista Wigle as 'Wardrobe Mistress.' Aloria Adams, Kara Chan, Jennifer Gruener, Weston Krukow, Liv Mitchell, Eureka Nakano, and Charlotte Oceana are The Ballet Chorus of the Opéra Populaire and Ayaka Kamei Cento, Rebekah Howell, Michael Kuhn, Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Sarah Mossman, Camila Rodrigues, and Andy Tighe are Swings.

The new North American Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations. More information can be found at ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com, the official global website for PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

Featuring Maria Björnson's brilliant original design, this production of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened at its birthplace His Majesty's Theatre in 2021. Both the acclaimed new London production and the North American Tour are directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, based on the celebrated original direction by Harold Prince with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright.

Cameron Mackintosh said, 'At long last, The Phantom is back and is now, once again, haunting theatres across North America in the revitalized brilliant original production, which continues to be a sold-out success at His Majesty's Theatre in London. The beating heart of Phantom has always been the love triangle entwining The Phantom, Christine, and Raoul and I am thrilled to announce that we have three exciting and contemporary new stars to rekindle the flames of our phantastic love story: Isaiah Bailey as 'The Phantom', Jordan Lee Gilbert as 'Christine' and Daniel Lopez as 'Raoul', ensuring your fantasies unwind as they unleash the power of the music of the night once again.'

Andrew Lloyd Webber said, 'The Phantom made it very clear that it would not be long before his legend would, once again, be told in America. While Hal, Gillie and Maria are, sadly, no longer with us, they live on in the show we all created together. Love, passion and live theatre are what PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is all about. I still get goosebumps every time that chandelier comes alive and infuses the theatre with something that only happens when design, direction and music are completely at one. I am absolutely delighted that we are bringing this very special production back to audiences across North America.'

Now entering its 40th year in London's West End, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular musicals. Since 1986, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has become a global phenomenon, with productions playing to 160 million people in 217 cities, 52 territories and in 23 languages. Lloyd Webber's celebrated romantic and soaring score includes 'The Music of the Night,' 'All I Ask of You,' 'Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,' 'Masquerade' and the iconic title song.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she has to wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, originally produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Theatre Company Limited, has become one of the most successful shows in the world. The original London stage production is now the second longest-running musical ever. It opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, directed by Harold Prince. It won seven 1988 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and reigned as the longest-running show in Broadway history since January 9, 2006, when it surpassed Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, also produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The New York production played a staggering nearly 13,981 performances, been seen by 20 million people and grossed over $1.4 billion. After an unprecedented 35 record-breaking years, the Broadway production played its final performance on April 16, 2023.

There have been three U.S. National Tours based on the original Broadway production. The First National Tour played Los Angeles and San Francisco for a combined total run of almost 10 years, playing 3,902 performances to 6.6 million people. The Second National Tour had an 8.5-year run playing 3,364 performances to 7.5 million people. The Third National Tour had an 18-year run, playing 7,284 performances to 16.7 million people. The three U.S. national tours played 216 engagements in 77 cities for an unprecedented total of 36.5 years and over 14,500 performances to 31 million people – making it the most successful and longest-running touring show in U.S. history.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment and NETworks Presentations. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de L'Opéra' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Kristen Blodgette. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson, and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Video Design is by George Reeve, Sound is by Mick Potter. Wig and Hair Design is by Stefan Alexander, Casting is by Peter Van Dam, CSA and Claire Burke, CSA for The TRC Company. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this new production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 5 Days 04 Hrs 27 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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