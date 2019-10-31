THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Come to Keller Auditorium

Portland's new favorite holiday tradition returns to Keller Auditorium for two performances on November 12th and 13th. Tickets are on sale now at www.portland5.com, the Portland'5 Centers for the Arts box office at 1111 SW Broadway, and by phone: 800-273-1530.

Just like the classic Nutcracker story, in The Hip Hop Nutcracker Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of a colorful and contemporary New York City. Through the modern, self-expressive gaze of hip hop culture, the dynamic performers of The Hip Hop Nutcracker celebrate the magic of the entire holiday season on the most inclusive holiday of them all - New Year's Eve, a time for new beginnings.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, The Hip Hop Nutcracker is a full-length production featuring a dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist. The traditional classic Tchaikovsky score beautifully complements the power moves of these 12 dancers, with transitional and incidental music re-mixed and re-imagined, helping to bring a beautifully surprising and contemporary vibe to the production.

The contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music celebrating its 6th year is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with Executive Producer, Eva Price, and co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts, The Hip Hop Nutcracker will feature MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, opening the show with a short set before rapping the introduction. The tour makes a two-night stop at Portland'5 Keller Auditorium on November 12th & 13th.





