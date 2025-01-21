THE ANTIPODES Announced At Shaking The Tree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shaking the Tree Theatre will present The Antipodes by Annie Baker, directed by Samantha Van Der Merwe, running February 22nd - March 22nd.

​​Pulitzer Prize-winner, Annie Baker's latest play is about people telling stories about telling stories. The Antipodes portrays a never-ending brainstorming session for unspecified purposes in an unspecified place. It evokes a world that is both familiar and fantastical, and leaves you glowing with a wondering satisfaction.

Content Advisory: This production contains graphic language and references to suicide, which may be distressing to some audience members. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets can be booked: HERE.

