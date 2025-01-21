News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE ANTIPODES Announced At Shaking The Tree Theatre

Running February 22nd - March 22nd.

By: Jan. 21, 2025
THE ANTIPODES Announced At Shaking The Tree Theatre Image
Shaking the Tree Theatre will present The Antipodes by Annie Baker, directed by Samantha Van Der Merwe, running February 22nd - March 22nd.

THE ANTIPODES Announced At Shaking The Tree Theatre
​Pulitzer Prize-winner, Annie Baker's latest play is about people telling stories about telling stories. The Antipodes portrays a never-ending brainstorming session for unspecified purposes in an unspecified place. It evokes a world that is both familiar and fantastical, and leaves you glowing with a wondering satisfaction.

Content Advisory: This production contains graphic language and references to suicide, which may be distressing to some audience members. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets can be booked: HERE.




