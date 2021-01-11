Streaming Revue MY FUNNY VALENTINE Announced To Benefit Lakewood Theatre Company

Searching for a special way to celebrate Valentine's Day this year? You will fall in love with Lakewood Theatre Company's production of My Funny Valentine: Great Comic Love Songs from Musicals You May Have Missed.

Screening for the first time since its previous sold-out engagement, this musical comedy revue features Lakewood's star performers in an evening of clever comic songs, hilarious theater mishap stories, and engaging audience participation games. Online viewing will be available from February 12 - 18 only. The production sponsored, in part, by Ed & Joann Frankel & Jan Coulton.

Special note: The first 50 people who register for this program will be entered into a drawing for great prizes, including wine, chocolate and even a commemorative brick in Lakewood's brick pathway.

Comedienne/singer Joan Freed hosts this entertaining show, guaranteed to produce laughs for those familiar with the foibles of the heart. "We are thrilled to be able to share this show, which was enthusiastically received when originally presented in February of 2014," says Freed. "Audiences loved the show's variety, with comedy, music, theater stories, and trivia contests."

This unique show includes rarely-heard musical theater songs about the charms and challenges of romance. Viewers can test their knowledge in the fun "Name That President!" game, appropriately included since February is the birth month of our two most famous presidents. Then there's the hilarious "Two Truths and a Lie" guessing game. Funniest of all are the true behind-the-scenes theater stories the actors share.

This show features five of Lakewood's favorite singers and actors. Norman Wilson recently played to rave reviews as Dr. Frank N. Furter in Lakewood's hit production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In My Funny Valentine, Norman performs various comedy numbers including "I Am Aldolpho" from The Drowsy Chaperone, a role that won him the coveted Drammy Award for his portrayal of that Latin lover.

Tim Smith's many leading roles at Lakewood include his portrayal of Roger De Bris in The Producers and the love-smitten Tommy in Brigadoon. His behind-the-scenes stories include dinner theater antics with fellow actor Kristin Chenoweth and experiences from his lengthy engagement as lead entertainer for the Queen Elizabeth II luxury cruise line.

Lakewood audiences will remember the lovely Debbie Hunter as Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady as well as Fiona from Brigadoon. She has also performed with the Oregon Symphony and released a recording of standards called Love is in the Air. Debbie shares her stunning vocal performance and tells stories of amusing backstage misadventures. And wait until you hear her memorable, signature number about bacon!

The charming Alan Anderson provides some of the evening's most laugh out loud moments with his tales from performing the lead role of Tony in West Side Story. "Everyone who's done West Side Story has a gun story," he explains. Then he goes on to share three instances where the final shooting scene in that famous musical went awry. In My Funny Valentine, you'll be particularly entertained by his adorable rendition of "Mr. Cellophane" from the musical Chicago.

Serving as master of ceremonies is comic actress and singer Joan Freed, who has appeared in a dozen Lakewood Theatre Company productions, most recently as Berthe in Pippin. She is also known for her one-woman musical comedy Chocolate Confessions, which has played in cities across the country. Joan assembled the cast for My Funny Valentine, created the format and audience participation games, and is delighted to host this entertaining show.

Serving as musical director and accompanist for the program is esteemed musician Richard Bower. While living in New York, he was the music director for the New York Light Opera and vocal coach for Tony Award winners and Metropolitan Opera soloists. Locally, Richard has conducted, coached, and performed as pianist for Musical Theatre Company, Portland Opera, and Oregon Ballet Theatre.

Lakewood Theatre Company is the oldest continually operated not-for-profit theatre company in the Portland metro area and attracts more than 40,000 people annually to its shows. Like all theater companies, its productions have been closed down during this pandemic, but it continues to connect with the community through online classes, theater and music performances, and arts events.

Online viewing of My Funny Valentine runs from February 12 - 18, 2021. Tickets can be secured through the Lakewood box office at www.lakewood-center.org.

While the screening is complimentary, donations are more important than ever at this time, and Lakewood hopes that viewers of this special event will be generous when watching this quality entertainment.