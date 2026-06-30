Single Tickets On Sale Now for HAMILTON Tour at The BJCC Concert Hall
Performances will run September 22–27, 2026 at the BJCC Concert Hall.
Single tickets for HAMILTON at the BJCC Concert Hall are now on sale. Performances will run September 22–27, 2026 at the BJCC Concert Hall.
There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $70.60 to $196.55 with a select number of premium seats available from $165.95 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.
The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.
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