SWIRL IN THE PEARL: A PCS Benefit Performance Announced May 3

Portland Center Stage's Swirl in the Pearl: A PCS Benefit Performance will take over The Armory on May 3 to celebrate the power of great theater and wonderful community. Favorite Portland artists will be glammed up and ready to delight, including Merideth Kaye Clark, Susannah Mars, Vin Shambry, LaRhonda Steele, Leah Yorkston, and Ken Yoshikawa.

PCS's inaugural benefit performance will include a delightfully original and wildly hilarious play-within-a-play, featuring comedic hijinks, Broadway show tunes, highlights of PCS's 2022-2023 season, a general appeal, and more. The script was penned by PCS's literary manager, Kamilah Bush, and the show will be directed by PCS's artistic director, Marissa Wolf.

Delicious and hearty local fare from Nong's Khao Man Gai, Tamale Boy, and Charcuterie Me will be served during the pre-show reception. After the performance, the champagne will flow and a DJ will kick off a dance party, complete with treats from HeyDay Doughnuts and Obon Shokudo.

Ticket prices range from $50-$175. All food is included in the ticket price and each price level also includes a donation to PCS and one or two drink tickets. The Armory Bar will be open, offering selections from Argyle Winery and Deschutes Brewery, specialty cocktails, and a variety of mocktails available for purchase. Attendees can also try their luck at a Wine Wall, where mystery bottles of wine will be available for $25 or $35. Proceeds benefit PCS and some lucky guests will walk away with premium vintages from Argyle and other local wineries.

Tickets can be purchased online at pcs.org/benefit or by calling 503-445-3700, between noon and 6 p.m., Tue.-Sun. Sponsorships are still available, ranging from $500 to $5,000, which include year-round benefits and recognition. To learn more about sponsorships, contact Beth Lewis, head of donor relations, at bethl@pcs.org or 503-445-3778.

Portland Center Stage was established in 1988 as a branch of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and became independent in 1994. The company produces a mix of classic, contemporary, and world premiere productions, along with a variety of high-quality education and community programs. As part of its dedication to new play development, the company has produced 28 world premieres, many of which were developed at its JAW New Play Festival. Portland Center Stage's home is The Armory, a historic building originally constructed in 1891. After a major renovation, The Armory opened in 2006 as the first building on the National Register of Historic Places, the first performing arts venue in the country, and the first building in Portland to achieve a LEED Platinum rating.

Portland Center Stage is committed to identifying and interrupting instances of racism and all forms of oppression, through the principles of inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA). Learn more at pcs.org/idea.