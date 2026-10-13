SCREAM(ING): A VERY SCARY MUSICAL PARODY to Open at Fuse Theatre
Sara King directs the co-production with choreography by Olivia Ontkean and an original Ghostface kick-line song.
Fans of campy 90's horror films may be screaming about an original jukebox version of Scream premiering this Halloween. Scream(ing): A Very Scary Musical Parody is a co-production between Sara King and Fuse Theatre Ensemble running for just two weekends beginning Oct. 28 at the Back Door Theater.
Playing on the era, Scream(ing) mixes pre-1996 popular music into the slasher satire, amping up the laughs and chills with meta-silliness and even a Ghostface kick-line!
'When I saw Scream for the first time, I was convinced I would be murdered (I was 11), but the movie has evolved into a comfort film for me,' said King, who also directs the production. 'We tried to match the blend of jump scares with comedic situations and funny dialogue.'
King selected the songs, and the script was adapted by King and Sophia Veser, who plays Gale Weathers. Bandmember Andrew Poletto and King's friend Gino Mari also wrote an original song for the Ghostface kick-line.
Local fans of parodies will recognize Sean Lamb (Die Hard The Musical Parody) playing Dewey Riley. The cast also includes Lilo Alfaro as Sidney Prescott, Nathan Dunkin as Ghostface, Naama Friedman as Tatum Riley, Jeff Giberson as Ghostface, Michael Hammerstrom as Principal Himbry/Kenny Jones, Aidan Nolan as Billy Loomis, KJ Snyder as Stu Macher, Cris Villa as Randy Meeks/Sherriff Burke, and Jaiden Wirth as Casey Becker, with Kate Faye Cummings as Understudy/Swing.
Mak Kastelic and Emily Bryan serve as music directors, and Charlie Buscema as stage manager, with choreography by Olivia Ontkean and intimacy coordination by McKenzie Brock. The band, led by Bryan, also includes Heather Knopf on guitar, Andrew Poletto on bass, and Yoshi Sheetz on drums.
'This should be a joy break.' said King. 'It's a mix of scary stuff and actual comedy-if you like Widow's Bay, or enjoyed the Scream franchise, you'll like this show!
Audiences can find tickets at https://www.fusetheatreensemble.com/screaming
The Back Door Theater is at 4319 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland
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