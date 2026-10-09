MY GAY GRANDFATHER WAS ABDUCTED BY ALIENS Will Return for Stage Fright Queer Horror Festival

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Stage Fright Queer Horror Festival, returning for its fifth year, will present My Gay Grandfather Was Abducted by Aliens, and Other True Stories as part of its annual celebration of queer horror on stage. Following a sold-out run at Fertile Ground, the audience-favorite production returns for three performances at CoHo Theatre in Portland, Oregon, on October 10, 15 and 18.

The play blends horror, humor and personal storytelling in a theatrical experience that questions what makes a true story. Set during a support group for alien abductees, the production follows five strangers as they share their incredible-but-true stories of encounters with creatures from beyond the stars. Sam, the host of the support group, hopes these stories can help her answer the mystery of what happened to her grandfather. The stories include mysterious beings in the woods, government experiments, and the healing power of ayahuasca and psionic messaging.

Performances are scheduled for October 10 at 3:30 p.m., October 15 at 7:30 p.m. and October 18 at 6 p.m. at CoHo Theatre, located at 2257 NW Raleigh St. in Portland. Tickets are $25 and are available at the door or through StageFrightFestival.com. The theater offers accessible seating, and an ASL interpreter will be provided for the October 15 performance.

My Gay Grandfather Was Abducted by Aliens, and Other True Stories is written and directed by Sean Kirkpatrick. The production stars Steven Pendleton, Dave Pinson, Andrea Flowers, Jasper Bracely, Meg Morrigan and Max Sergienko. Sean Arlo composed the original song, with lyrics by Kirkpatrick.

The production includes adult language, references to drug use and sexual situations, loud sounds, flashing lights and the use of homophobic slurs. Themes include paranormal activity, homophobia, alcoholism and abduction. Vaping also occurs onstage.

Stage Fright is an annual queer horror theater festival that focuses on the many facets of the horror genre. The festival produces work that combines technical spectacle with the authentic voices and perspectives of its creators. Its productions draw on techniques and styles passed down through history, including those of the vaudeville era, while incorporating contemporary subject matter.

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