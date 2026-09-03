Rotten In Denmark to Open New Play CRAVEN in Portland

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Rotten in Denmark will be opening a brand new, site specific, immersive horror play at the Historic Overlook House on October 29th and will run through November 15th. Directed by Ethan Feider, the show is called Craven, written by Elise Hanson. It follows the Craven family, Arthur, Ada and Sidney (played by Luke Thompson, Bella Giordano, and Sam Sanderson) after the death of their mother and father and as they manage their wealth, responsibilities, estate, and dark history. The show explores the themes of disparity, ancestral bonds and eldritch power.

The audience will follow cast members through and outside the house as the action of the play takes place in real time.

Audience members and actors will be expected to move through a dark to very dimly lit and cramped space as they move from scene to scene and climb stairs. There will be moments of direct interaction between actors and audience and they may also be exposed to sudden loud sounds and bright flashing lights. The show contains many moments audience members may find disturbing and comes with the following content warning:

'moments of extreme violence, gore, and explicit sexual acts including: a hanging, a stabbing, sexual contact with ambiguous consent between characters and incestuous acts with ambiguous consent.'

This is exclusively an 18+ show and will have limited ADA accessibility due to the active and interactive nature of the show, however, live video feed viewings of upstairs scenes will be available as accommodation.

Craven was originally produced by Wasatch Theatre Company, October 2024, at the Eccles Regent Street Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City and was the recipient of the George Plautz Playwright Prize for the script. Audiences called it a 'masterpiece' and said things like, 'I was so scared. I should have worn a diaper', and 'this was my favorite play I've ever seen.'

Rotten In Denmark is a somewhat new theatre company in the Portland scene. Founded by Allen Mills and Isabella Giordano. Located in the 'Big Dill' loft space at The Pickle Factory. The Non-for-profit company aims to, 'celebrate community, human creativity, and unabashed self-expression and bring people together through the power of theatre.'

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