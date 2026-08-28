SPAIN by Jen Silverman to Have West Coast Premiere at Profile Theatre

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Profile Theatre will present the west-coast premiere of a tense and seductive thriller from the playwright & director team behind 2025's sold-out run of Witch. Jen Silverman's Spain, directed by Profile Artistic Director Josh Hecht, takes us to a slippery world where the line between truth and fiction is all in the packaging.

One of the most ambitious productions in recent Profile history, Spain is a grand cross-disciplinary spectacle featuring live musicians and singers from Portland Opera, 45th Parallel Universe, and Metropolitan Youth Symphony. With the combined forces of four essential Portland arts organizations, Spain promises to be a highly-anticipated, community-wide event.

It's 1936, and a pair of passionate filmmakers have landed their next big project: a sweeping Spanish Civil War film with the potential to change American hearts and minds. It just happens to be bankrolled by the KGB. Inspired by the true story of a 1936 film penned by Ernest Hemingway, Spain is a bold new play about the power of art to change the world - for better and for worse.

'Reading Spain, I was captivated by its noir-like danger and the thrilling piece of history Jen is exploring' says director Josh Hecht. 'But Jen's play is anything but a history play. Jen has taken this story of art and propaganda, democracy and totalitarianism and pulled it directly into the now in ways both chilling and strangely comforting in its exploration of the power of art to open hearts. Best of all, Jen does so in their boldly theatrical, breathtaking style. I've been thrilled to collaborate with Portland Opera, 45th Parallel and the Metropolitan Youth Symphony to bring this cross-disciplinary story to life.'

Profile has commissioned playwright Jen Silverman and Tony, Grammy and Olivier nominated composer Daniel Kluger to revise the climactic moments of the play, blending opera, chamber music and high drama that blur the lines between art and propaganda in thrilling and urgently relevant ways.

Spain is the opening production of Profile's 2026-2027 Season, featuring playwrights Jen Silverman and Mike Lew. Following Spain, Profile will produce Mike Lew's intimate comedy Tiny Father, and close the season with the world-premiere of Profile's commissioned piece Alpha Asians by Mike Lew.

A part of Profile's residency includes support to continue working and revising the play, and Silverman will be in Portland through previews and the play's opening. 'I've had the massive good fortune to be in residence at Profile' says Silverman. 'Profile excels at curating and fostering conversations with the artists that they invite into their midst and with their community. I think it's a really special place.'

Spain previews October 22nd & 23rd, opens October 24th, and runs through November 8th. All performances are held at the Ellyn Bye Studio in The Armory. Tickets go on sale September 5th. Members have priority access, and member booking is currently open. Click the link below to learn more about Profile Memberships.

TOUR DATES

Ticket Link: Tickets on sale September 5th at https://profiletheatre.org/spain/

Previews | October 22nd & 23rd

Opening | October 24th @ 7:30PM

Running | Through November 8th

All performances held at The Ellyn Bye Studio in The Armory.

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