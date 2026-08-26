HAMILTON to Open Broadway in Birmingham Series at BJCC Concert Hall

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The Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton will open the Broadway in Birmingham series at the BJCC Concert Hall, as part of the 26–27 BROADWAY IN BIRMINGHAM Series and will take the BJCC Concert Hall stage September 22–27, 2026.

The title role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Tyler Fauntleroy, alongside Lily Soto as Eliza Hamilton, Deon'te Goodman as Aaron Burr, Marja Harmon as Angelica Schuyler, Auston Henderson as George Washington, Christian Magby as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Eddie Ortega as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, León Tak as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Nadina Hassan as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, and Noah Kiserman as King George III.

The ensemble includes Miriam Ali, Sierra Lai Barnett, Jack Bianchi, Taylor Broadard, Alyssa Carol, Jasmine Clark, Hayley Dorling, Alex Dorf, Elvie Ellis, Lexi Garcia-Toye, Amanda Simone Lee, Andre Malcolm, Terrance Martin, Tyler McKenzie, Kevin Murakami, Michael Natt, Aisha Sougou, Tevae Vontrell Shoels, Daniel Thimm, Wesley Valdez, and Oscar Whitney, Jr.

The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy and Olivier Awards, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayInBirmingham.com, BJCC.org and Ticketmaster.com. There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account for the engagement. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

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Related Stories 1 HAMILTON To Host $10 #HAM4HAM Lottery for DPAC Engagement

A digital lottery for $10 HAMILTON tickets has been announced for every performance of the show's run at DPAC in Durham, NC, with 40 tickets available per performance via the official Hamilton app.