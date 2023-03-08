Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WHERE WE BELONG at Portland Center Stage

Review: WHERE WE BELONG at Portland Center Stage

This Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company production runs through March 26.

Mar. 08, 2023  

From far away, things look simple. But get sufficiently close and even the simplest-looking things become complicated. This is a central perspective of Madeline Sayet's sweeping and poetic one-person play WHERE WE BELONG, now running at Portland Center Stage. The production comes to us from the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in association with Folger Shakespeare Library

The play draws on Sayet's personal experience to tell the story of Achokayis, a Mohegan theatre-maker, who in 2015 moves to England to get her PhD in Shakespeare. There, she quickly discovers that a lot of non-Indigenous people have strong opinions about how an Indigenous scholar interacts with the Bard. Following the isolationist Brexit vote and a disturbing experience at the British Museum, Achokayis turns to her ancestors for help learning how to exist in yet another country that has not reckoned with its history of colonialism. On returning to the U.S., she continues to bear the weight of representing the Mohegan people at home, which is different but no less demanding from how she experienced it abroad.

Sayet beautifully weaves together - through personal stories and gentle humor - a wide variety of interconnecting ideas about colonialism, racism, othering, and how much responsibility individuals have to represent their identity groups. Achokayis reflects on many things that could (and probably have) filled multiple PhD theses on Shakespeare, from exploring Caliban in The Tempest as an Indigenous person whose land has been taken away to why we've worked so hard over the past 400 years to save Shakespeare's words while we've let Indigenous languages die out (in some cases by force). Sayet approaches these and similar questions in a way that's equal parts academic, emotional, and spiritual, so that you don't need a PhD in Shakespeare of your own to engage with them (though a passing knowledge of The Tempest definitely comes in handy).

While much of the original Woolly Mammoth production (direction by Mei Ann Teo, design by Hao Bai) is intact for the tour, the big change is that Sayet has been replaced by Jessica Ranville, a member of Canada's Red River Métis Nation, thus bringing a perspective from a third country that has also resisted reckoning with its colonial past. Like Achokayis says, things are only simple from a distance.

WHERE WE BELONG deals with issues that we as a country have actively worked to avoid talking about, or at least to relegate to the past, even when their impacts are ongoing. The play doesn't seek to answer any questions, but rather to get us thinking about what we value and why, as well as the lengths we'll go to in order to protect a certain idea of ourselves, even if that idea is false. It's challenging, thought-provoking, and absolutely worth it.

WHERE WE BELONG runs through March 26. More details and tickets here.




Review: YOUNG AMERICANS at Portland Center Stage Photo
Review: YOUNG AMERICANS at Portland Center Stage
YOUNG AMERICANS a quiet contemplative sort of play. It asks you to reflect on a question -- What does it mean to be an American? -- that has no definitive answer in a way that takes a wide variety of perspectives into account.
CMNWs POETRY IN MUSIC 2023 Summer Festival Set For This June and July Photo
CMNW's POETRY IN MUSIC 2023 Summer Festival Set For This June and July
Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) has announced its 53rd consecutive annual summer festival spanning the Portland metro region for five weeks from June 24 to July 29. Themed Poetry in Music, Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim have created a festival celebrating the confluence of these art forms, with artists and repertoire carefully curated with an eye toward the poetry in chamber music.
THE INHERITANCE at Triangle Productions Photo
THE INHERITANCE at Triangle Productions
Special Offer: The Inheritance
triangle productions! Continues its PDX Pride Reading Series Photo
triangle productions! Continues its PDX Pride Reading Series
triangle productions! is continuing its PDX Pride Reading Series. Receiving an NEA grant is allowing us to produce five different play readings of LGBTQ plays produced in Oregon from 1970-1987. The first openly LGBTQ play ever produced here in Oregon was in 1971 at PSU – the play was Boys In The Band.

From This Author - Krista Garver


Review: YOUNG AMERICANS at Portland Center StageReview: YOUNG AMERICANS at Portland Center Stage
March 2, 2023

YOUNG AMERICANS a quiet contemplative sort of play. It asks you to reflect on a question -- What does it mean to be an American? -- that has no definitive answer in a way that takes a wide variety of perspectives into account.
Review: WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS at Portland PlayhouseReview: WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS at Portland Playhouse
February 24, 2023

Whether you feel like a romantic comedy or a look at an important moment in our civil rights history, WHAT I LEARNED IN PARIS fits the bill.
Review: WELCOME TO ARROYO'S at Profile TheatreReview: WELCOME TO ARROYO'S at Profile Theatre
February 16, 2023

WELCOME TO ARROYO'S is a moving and must-see play about family, grief, love, art, and the importance of being open to new perspectives and experiences. But more than anything else, it’s about community.
Review: SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway RoseReview: SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway Rose
February 1, 2023

Do you remember those brilliant Kodak commercials way back when that chronicled people’s lives through photographs and seemed specifically designed to tug at every last heartstring? In all the best ways, SNAPSHOTS: A MUSICAL SCRAPBOOK, now running at Broadway Rose, is a full-length musical version of one of those.CAL SCRAPBOOK at Broadway Rose?
Review: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B at Portland Center StageReview: MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B at Portland Center Stage
January 26, 2023

MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT 2B simultaneously plays homage to and flips on its head the detective story tropes to show what happens when women are in charge.
share