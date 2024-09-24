Review: LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL at Chapel Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When I first heard there was a musical based on the story of Lizzie Borden, my reaction was, “Well, that’s a strange choice!” But after seeing LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL for the first time a few years ago, I remember thinking, “Wow, this show rocks!” Now, after watching the excellent production at Chapel Theater, I'm convinced this is not just a killer rock musical, but also a surprisingly fitting show for our times.

Set in 1892, LIZZIE recounts the infamous tale of Lizzie Borden and her notorious ax. Drawing heavily on actual trial transcripts, the show weaves in layers of speculation about Lizzie’s personal life, relationships, and the secrets she may have harbored. It’s a gripping exploration of violence, repression, trauma, and rage, delving into what happens when someone is pushed to their limit. On a deeper level, it challenges our traditional myths and legends, forcing us to reconsider the simple narratives we’ve grown up with—because there’s always more to the story than a children’s rhyme suggests.

Written by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, LIZZIE has a raw, 90s alt-rock edge, fueled with fierce riot grrrl energy. It’s unapologetically loud and raucous. As someone who grew up during that time, it resonates deeply with me.

Like a good grunge rock show, LIZZIE is not meant to be a big overproduced spectacle. All it needs is a tight band and four kickass women who can channel their inner rock goddesses. Kristin Van Sickle (Lizzie), Sarah Rose (Lizzie’s sister, Emma), Ashley Moore (the family maid, Bridget Sullivan), and Phoebe Gildea (Alice Russell, a neighbor and Lizzie’s friend) are all fantastic, delivering intense, gritty performances.

As a long-time fan of this show, I can confidently say this production nails it. Catch it before it closes this Sunday, September 29, at Chapel Theater in Milwaukie.

Photo credit: Lindsey Lefler

