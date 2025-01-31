Review: 8-TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE ‘70S IN CONCERT at Broadway Rose

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



8-TRACK: THE SOUNDS OF THE ‘70S IN CONCERT is a time machine transporting audiences back to the vibrant soundscape of the 1970s. A musical revue, the show doesn’t follow a narrative, but instead weaves together over 50 iconic songs from artists like The Bee Gees, KC and The Sunshine Band, and The Village People.

The show is structured into eight "tracks" that chronicle the musical evolution of the decade. Beginning with early empowerment anthems and progressing through protest songs, soul music, and ultimately exploding into the disco era, the performance provides a comprehensive musical tour. Your tour guides are an excellent four-person ensemble, each representing a particular personality of the era – Nate Ayers as “The Loveable Loser,” Jennifer Davies as “The Seeker,” Richaun Stewart as “The Lover,” and Jennifer Lynn Teel as “The Feminist.”

Complementing the music and vocal performances are Tyler Buswell’s impressive set and spectacular costumes by Samantha Kuester. There were a lot of oohs and aahs for the costume changes, particularly during the disco track, and I got the feeling that a lot of people in the audience were remembering some of their favorite outfits from the era.

And that’s what this show is all about – a pure nostalgia fest. At the performance I saw, each song was met with recognition and the theatre vibrated with heads bopping, toes tapping, and occasional singing along (which, for the first time in my theatre-going experience, actually didn’t bother me). If you’re looking for a fun journey back in time, this is it.

8-TRACK runs through February 16 at the Broadway Rose New Stage. As a testament to how many people are up for trips down memory lane, the entire run is already sold out. But, cancelations happen! Contact the box office for more info.

Photo credit: Fletcher Wold

