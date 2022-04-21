RENT Runs May 21-July 10 At Portland Center Stage

Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning rock musical Rent takes over Portland Center Stage hot off its 25th anniversary. Rent will be directed by PCS's Associate Artistic Director Chip Miller. It begins previews on May 21, opens on May 27, and runs through July 10 on the U.S. Bank Main Stage. The production, originally slated to run through June 26, has already been extended due to strong ticket sales.

Debuting artists include Johnny Newcomb (The Last Ship on Broadway) as Roger Davis, Nyla Sostre (Hamilton as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds, 2nd National Tour) as Mimi Marquez, Jeremiah Alsop (Beauty & the Beast at Drury Lane Theatre) as Mark Cohen, and WIll Wilhelm (As You Like It at Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Angel Dumott Schunard. They're joined by local favorites including Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr. as Tom Collins, Kailey Rhodes as Maureen Johnson, Ashley Song as Joanne Jefferson, and Benjamin Tissell as Benjamin Coffin III.

"Rent is a piece of theater that has lived in my heart and mind for as long as I can remember," said Miller. "It is thrilling to be able to cull this material for an urgency that will resonate with today's audiences," they continued. "I am so grateful for the opportunity to make art with this kick-ass team of collaborators."

As a group of young artists fights for justice and visibility during the AIDS crisis, they revel in the beautiful bonds of friendship and chosen family. With its profound message of joy and hope in the face of uncertainty, this timeless musical, based on Puccini's opera La Bohème, reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters - love.

Rent had its world premiere Off-Broadway on February 13, 1996, at New York Theatre Workshop. It moved to Broadway the same year and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; the Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score; the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Book of a Musical, Outstanding Music, and Outstanding Lyrics; and many others. The production ran for 12 consecutive years, becoming one of the longest-running shows on Broadway.

Jonathan Larson's awards include the Richard Rodgers Award and two Gilman & Gonzales-Falla Theatre Foundation's Commendation Awards. He was granted the Stephen Sondheim Award from the American Music Theatre Festival, where he contributed to the musical Sitting on the Edge of the Future. He won the Richard Rodgers Development Grant for his rock musical Superbia, which was staged at Playwrights Horizon. He composed the score for the musical J.P. Morgan Saves the Nation, which was presented by En Garde Arts. Larson performed his rock musical tick, tick ... BOOM! at Second Stage Theatre, The Village Gate, and New York Theatre Workshop. In addition to scoring and songwriting for Sesame Street, he created music for a number of children's book cassettes, including Steven Spielberg's An American Tail and Land Before Time. Other film scores include work for Rolling Stone's magazine publisher Jann Wenner. He conceived, directed, and wrote four original songs for "Away We Go!," a musical video for children. Larson died unexpectedly of an aortic aneurysm on January 25, 1996, the day of the first Off-Broadway preview performance of Rent. His music (including songs cut from his shows) is archived in the Library of Congress.

THE CAST

Johnny Newcomb (Sing Street at New York Theatre Workshop) plays Roger Davis, a formerly successful musician now struggling to make it. Newcomb is joined by Jeremiah Alsop (Oliver and Madagascar at The Marriott Theatre) as Roger's roommate and struggling documentary filmmaker, Mark Cohen; Delphon "DJ" Curtis Jr. (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Tom Collins; Benjamin Tissell (Astoria) as of Benjamin Coffin III; Ashley Song (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Joanne Jefferson; WIll Wilhelm (two seasons with Oregon Shakespeare Festival) as Angel Dumott Schunard; Nyla Sostre (2nd National Tour of Hamilton as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds) as Mimi Marquez; and Kailey Rhodes (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley) as Maureen Johnson.

The ensemble includes Caitlin Brooke (Dogfight at San Francisco Playhouse); Sandre W. Lee (Blueprint Specials at The Public Theater, Under the Radar Festival); Claire Rigsby (The Bells That Still Can Ring); Charles Grant (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley); Skyler Verity (James Franco's Memoria ); Aléa Lorén (Show Boat with Portland Opera); and A. D. Weaver (The Color Purple at The Phoenix Theatre Company). Austin Comfort (Elf: The Musical at Lakewood Theatre Company) and Jessica Tidd (Leading Ladies understudy/swing at Lakewood Theatre Company) will be the understudies/swings.

THE BAND

Music Director and Conductor Eric Little (Fun Home) plays keys, leading a band that includes Cameron Doran (synth, acoustic and electric guitar), Alexandra Geffel (percussion), Zachary Mason (acoustic and electric guitar), and Sam Mendoza (bass). Jake Siberon is the guitar substitute and Sequoia is the rehearsal accompanist.

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director Chip Miller (August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean) is joined by Scenic Designer Britton Mauk (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Costume Designer Dominique Fawn Hill (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); Lighting Designer Jennifer Lin (Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley); Sound Designer Sharath Patel (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time); Video Designer Danny Lawrence (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); with Associate Director Phil Johnson, Associate Lighting Designer James Mapes, Stage Manager Janine Vanderhoff, Assistant Stage Manager Amanda Vander Hyde, and Production Assistant Dana Petersen.

