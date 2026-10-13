RECTA'S CONCEPTION HOLE to Play Fuse Theatre
Rusty Tennant's drag alter-ego performs industrial music numbers from artists like NIN and Pigface.
Recta Borealis will present Recta's Conception Hole at Fuse Theatre Ensemble. The one-person show plays at the Back Door Theater in Portland for four nights: Oct. 30 and 31, and Nov. 6 and 7, at 10pm.
Travel with Recta back to City Club in downtown Detroit in the early 90's as they lip sync to NIN, PIG, Pigface, and Julien-K (not your normal drag fare), telling the story of a world on the brink and the destruction that made it all tolerable. Along the way, learn a bit more about the history of one of Portland's most reviled drag icons, Recta Borealis.
Described as, 'Part drag, part clown, part goth, part mess, part thing, part it,' Recta is an alter-ego of Fuse's longtime artistic director Rusty Tennant. Since the untimely death of their best friend and collaborator, composer Ernie Lijoi, Tennant channels Recta to explore dark themes like rage and hopelessness, using alternative genres of music: industrial, metal, goth, and more.
With signature makeup to frame their pouty visage, Recta goes through a series of outfit changes to suit the mood of each song they perform, while interstitial videos tell the narrative bits in ominous scrolling white text. Tennant premiered the character in February 2025 in Recta's Hole, followed by Recta's Christmas CareHOLE in December 2025.
Tickets: https://www.fusetheatreensemble.com/recta
This is part of Fuse's late-night lineup, following 7:30 showings of Scream(ing): A Very Scary Musical Parody
Tickets to Scream(ing): https://www.fusetheatreensemble.com/screaming
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