Portland Opera Will Present Powerful New Opera THUMBPRINT This March

Portland Opera continues the 22/23 season with Thumbprint, an opera inspired by the true story of Mukhtar Mai-a trailblazing Pakistani activist. The libretto, written by Susan Yankowitz, originates from a series of interviews with Mai, paired with a score by Kamala Sankaram that is a dynamic collision of Hindustani and European opera influences. This piece features flute, violin, viola, upright bass, piano, drums, tabla, and dhol. Portland Opera will present 4 performances of Thumbprint, March 18, 22, 24, 26m, 2023 at the Newmark Theatre. Digital access will also be available for a limited time on Portland Opera Onscreen, beginning in April, 2023.

Thumbprint is based on the story of Mukhtar Mai. After surviving sexual violence perpetrated by a local tribal council in retribution for her brother's alleged crimes, Mukhtar decides to live-and that decision changes the world. Her hope: open a village school for girls to learn to read and write, so that they may avoid the humiliation of signing their names with only a thumbprint. Heartening, and optimistic for the future, this opera is about restorative justice. The full synopsis for Thumbprint can be found here.

In an email to the company, Mukhtar Mai shared how this piece has helped to elevate awareness of her work and of the students in her school. She added, "Thumbprint is always inspiring for me and audiences too." Mukhtar Mai is still striving for change, justice, and safety. Learn more about The Mukhtar Mai Women's Organization and her activism at https://mukhtarmai.org/mukhtar-mai/.

"We want to tell human stories that can empower, and lift up women," shares Portland Opera General Director Sue Dixon. "Thumbprint does this beautifully when Mukhtar Mai chooses to advocate for her life over the tradition of suicide when dishonor comes to her Pakistani family. Her continued fight for justice for all women serves as a beacon of hope for those who find themselves in impossible situations. While this is one person's story, we were drawn to the parallels across the globe where violence against women is prevalent. Mukhtar Mai's courage and bravery in reclaiming autonomy over her body, and elevating her voice is inspiring."

Conductor Maria Badstue, recipient of a prestigious 2019-2021 Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship, makes her Portland Opera debut conducting Thumbprint. Omer Ben Seadia, whose recent credits include productions at Houston Grand Opera, Canadian Opera Company, and Calgary Opera, makes her debut as stage director.

Soprano Samina Aslam makes her company debut in the role of Mukhtar Mai, a role she also sang with the Chautauqua Opera in 2022. Soprano Indira Mahajan, winner of the Kennedy Center's Marian Anderson Vocal Award, makes her Portland Opera debut as Mukhtar's Mother, the Minister, and Reporter. Tenor Alok Kumar, whose recent credits include roles at the Metropolitan Opera, Royal Opera House Covent Garden, and Los Angeles Opera, makes his debut as Faiz, and Police Office. Neil Balfour makes his U.S. debut in the roles of Father, Judge, and Mastoi. Also making their Portland Opera debuts, tenor Omar Najmi sings the roles of Shakur, Abdul, Imam, and Mastoi, and soprano Leela Subramanian sings the roles of Annu and Young Girl Numerous musicians join the cast onstage in this production: Margaret Bichteler, violin; Hillary Oseas, viola; David Parmeter, bass; GeorgeAnne Ries, flute; Gordon Rencher, percussion; James West, tabla & dhol; Sequoia, piano & harmonium.

Originally commissioned by Beth Morrison Projects and the Here Center for the Prototype Festival, Thumbprint premiered in 2014 at the Baruch Performing Arts Center. Following the world premiere, George Grella of New York Classical Review wrote, "They also could easily have been turned into the worst kind of operatic clichÃ©, or the neatly packaged survivor-of-the-week stories that dominate pop culture narratives. Thumbprint is, instead, a streamlined and powerful music drama, affecting exactly because it is, mostly, a direct and focused narrative that trusts the audience to see, hear and understand exactly what is going on and what it all means."

This production is made possible with the support of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Oregon Cultural Trust, Barran Liebman LLP, and Utopia Vineyard & Winery.

"The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "Projects such as this one with Portland Opera strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy."

Portland Opera appreciates the ongoing support of our generous donors, The Collins Foundation, James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission, Oregon Community Foundation, Regional Arts and Culture Council, including support from the City of Portland, Multnomah County, and the Arts Education & Access Fund, special support from The CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund, and The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) program.

Performances take place at 7:30PM at the Newmark Theatre with the exception of the matinee on March 26 which begins at 2:00PM. One hour prior to the performances, audience members are invited to a pre-show lecture. After each performance, audience members are invited to a post-show conversation with company and cast members.

Thumbprint will be sung in English with projected English captions. The running time will be 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Student rush tickets are available for performances of Thumbprint starting two weeks prior to the performance. Call 503-241-1802 Monday through Friday from 10AM-5PM for more information. In addition, library card holders of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington counties also have access to a limited number of free tickets through the Cultural Pass, Discovery Pass, and Adventure Pass programs. A limited number of $5 tickets for Oregon Trail Card holders are available two weeks prior to each performance, subject to availability. These tickets must be purchased via phone by calling 503-241-1802.

The performance on March 26 at 2pm will include an audio description of the visual and physical events on stage for patrons who are blind or have low vision. For patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, each performance is visually translated with English text projected above the stage.

Tickets for Thumbprint are now available. Digital passes to stream this performance on Portland Opera Onscreen will be available for $50. Digital access will be available from starting in April.

For more information, and to purchase tickets visit portlandopera.org or call Patron Services at 503-241-1802. For more information, patrons may also contact the Opera Concierge at concierge@portlandopera.org, Monday through Friday from 10PM-5PM.